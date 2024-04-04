Australia produced Zeee Media and the rest of the world benefits from the passionate, honest, direct and fearless journalism of the remarkable change agent named Maria Zeee.

Last week, we had the chance to spend more than 2 hours with Maria in an open, free-flowing, no holds barred conversation with her.

I have been honored to appear on various broadcasts Maria does, including her interviews and her show on Alex Jones’ platform.

Whatever the venue, speaking with Maria provides new ideas, insights and inspiration for new ways of looking at things.

Who is she and how did she make Zeee media the significant force that it has become in the world of independent freedom journalism? That’s where this catalytic conversation begins. Join us.

