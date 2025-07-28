A Primer for the Awakening. It Is Hard to Wake from the "Safe and Effective" Dream to the "Dear God! What Have I Done?" Nightmare. Denial Makes Sense But Doesn't Help.
Here is a useful collection of important studies to help you help the people you care about stumbling out of the dream into the nightmare. I can't imagine how awful that would be. Be kind.
This article is a brief and necessarily incomplete compendium of easily understood, solidly based studies and analyses which may help the awakening to confront the sad reality that they have been duped, and that the consequence of that duping is murder and mayhem. Vast numbers of people around the world accepted the shots associated with the COVID-19 threat, as presented by media, public health authorities, political and social leaders, medical personnel, employers, transportation companies, restaurants, stadia, schools and other parts of society.
For some, it was with skepticism, for others with a trusting reliance on the voice of authority.
The disastrous results are obvious to anyone wi
lling to see them, but, amazingly, still unclear or fuzzy to many who are either fully mesmerized or only partly aware. The purpose of this compendium, incomplete as it necessarily must be, is to provide irrefutable, high-quality information about the truth behind the lie that those jabs are either safe, or effective or both.
The articles are clear and pull no punches so that those who are truly striving to awaken can hear, and see and feel what they are saying. ity.
After realizing that such conclusions are, in fact, the waking reality, the next step is to make sure that neither the former dreamer no anyone else is subjected to the destruction inherent in the jabs or their newer analogues, now being rolled out as if the harm had never occurred from their use.
COVID jabs lead to severe adverse oral events: Nearly 1 million adverse event reports (974,931 individual case safety reports submitted to Germany’s Paul-Ehrlich-Institut (PEI) between December 2020 and December 2023 were examined. The focus: oral adverse events (AEs) following COVID-19 vaccination—an area largely overlooked in official safety assessments.1
US Deaths Directly Linked to COVID-19 Shots Surpass the Total Number of War Dead for WWI+WWII+ Viet Nam
COVID Jab Integrates Into the Human Genome, Replicating There
BOMBSHELL: Just Released American Cancer Society Annual Report On Cancer Showed 11.5% Excess Cases
July 3, 2023
Covid Vaccines are Negatively Effective: They Are Associated With Greater Harm
Please post your candidates for the next, revised and expanded, edition of this incomplete, but necessary compendium.
Where did all this come from? Surprise! The United Nations through its subsidiary organization, the World Health Organization. And they are coming back with more and more of their depopulation jabs - if we let them.
Every newly emerging person is another voice to say, “Don’t You Dare!
I suggest that the increasing rates of heart failure is also somehow connected to the jabs and perhaps also geoengineering augmented by the 5G BS. (Bad Science) The incidence of heart failure is off the charts in recent times. Unregulated food additives like glyphosate and polysorbate 80 are also to blame. Once one recognizes the fact that the end game is depopulation it is not beyond rational thought to assume that all of these together are serious causes of disease and they are not normal. It seems the psychopaths revel in the suffering and injury to humanity. Isn't that a Baal thing anyway?
We are not chattel property, and we refuse to be treated as such.
JUST SAY NO!
I was quite late coming into the world of skepticism about the origins of Covid-19. I was on Twitter and kept reading about young athletic boys dropping dead on the sports field. Then someone flicked me the link to Dr David Martin's talk at the Covid Summit, EU Parliament in Brussels and I knew. Then everyone hated me. I was shunned from society. I'd rather not catch their goobies anyway.
