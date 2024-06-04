UN, WHO, and WEF Have Just Been Declared Terrorist Organizations By a Republican County Assembly in Florida

Reported by The Gateway Pundit, June 3, 2024

Yeah, Baby!

The UN, WHO and WEF are all terrorist organizations. You know it, I know it. If there really were a War on Terror and not a Terrorist War on Us, they would long ago have been ripped apart and flung to the midden heap of history.

But they are the units and instruments of a terror so profound that it is literally next to impossible for most people to wrap their minds around. And we need to call it that.

As Joe Sansone has led his local GOP club to do.

Bravo, Joe! I previously wrote that Dr. Joe Sansone was one of my favorite people. He is a perfect example for all of us of diving deeply into subject matter so that you understand it deeply, then taking local action with global potential. Doing it boldly, cleverly and openly makes speaking the truth an act of resistance to tyranny that more and more people then have the wisdom, courage and tools to do, too.

Courage, in other words, is contagious. And Dr. Sansone brought his courage to the local GOP county organization and said, Look, let’s tell the truth and do it audibly.

Gateway Pundit reports:

”The Lee County Republican Assembly, which is a grassroots conservative Republican organization, passed a resolution introduced by Joseph Sansone, declaring the UN, WHO, and WEF, terrorist organizations.

The resolution additionally brands cooperation with these organizations as an act of treason against the United States and the State of Florida. [Emphasis added - REL] “

What happened next is not surprising, but should be inspiring, rather than dampening, since it points out where further action is needed:

”Unfortunately, the Executive Board of the Lee County Republican Party refused to allow the declaration to come up for a vote by the full Executive Committee, which would have likely passed the resolution as well.

The resolution passed by the Lee County Republican Assembly calls on the Florida Legislature and Governor to pass legislation declaring cooperation with the United Nations, World Health Organization, and World Economic Forum, an act of treason against the United States, and the State of Florida.” [Emphasis added - REL]

Wait! What? The resolution would have likely passed the full Executive Committee and they would not let it be moted on? All righty, then! Lee County GOP Party clearly needs a new Executive Committee member or two!

Here’s the Resolution:

“Whereas legitimate international treaties have no jurisdiction over domestic policies;

Be it Resolved:

”Whereas the United Nations, the World Health Organizations, and the World Economic Forum are terrorist organizations seeking to depopulate humanity, and to usurp the sovereignty of the United States and the State of Florida; and

Whereas the World Health Organization, World Economic Forum, and the United Nations are actively involved in a global coup; and

Whereas this coup is attempting utilize the Federal government and State Governments to implement United Nations, World Health Organization, and World Economic Forum policies; and

The Lee County Republican Assembly calls upon Governor DeSantis and the Florida legislature to pass legislation declaring cooperation with the United Nations, World Health Organization, and World Economic Forum, an act of treason against the United States, and the State of Florida.

We also call for legislation specifically stating: No rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy, or mandate of any kind of the World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Florida or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity.”

And we have to get out of their clutches before we have no choice left at all.

That is why I urge you so strongly to take the actions at https://PreventGenocide2030.org to pound on our Members of Congress to pass the Disengaging Entirely from the UN Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/S: 3428). The UN and all of its pieces, including its subsidiary organization, the WHO) are, as Joe Sansone and the Lee County GOP have stated, terrorist organizations.

What are we doing funding them, playing with them, giving them space and money and respect? Tell you Congressman that the relationship that the US has with the UN and WHO are fraudulent, in no way binding on us and that they must act to remove the US from these terrorist and fraudulent bodies or they are now part of the fraud, as well.

And that is not, Ladies and Gentlemen of the US Congress, a good look. It has a rather treasonous coloration to it, as reflected in the US Constitution in their eyes.

BUT without your participation in taking the Action to tell Congress what they need to do (get us out immediately) and spreading that word, nothing, and I mean absolutely, utterly, completely and totally nothing.

We need 10 million of us to take this action. Take a number. What number are you in line?

Share the admiration for Joe Sansone and the Lee Co. Republican Committee and then visit https://PreventGenocide2030.org, take the Actions there and then share the link as widely as you can reach.

Act locally, then act globally as well.