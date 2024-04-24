Alex Newman Joins Catalytic Conversations for Intelligent, Insightful and Critically Important Discussion on How and Why to #ExitUN
Alex Newman is an outstanding observer, critic and political analysist with a quick with, a warm presence and a no-nonsense approach. Our conversation was, in fact, truly catalytic.
Alex Newman, Senior Editor of the New American and author of profoundly important books and essays on liberty, transhumanism, Deep State destruction of our nation and the dangers of globalism, is a well-known and widely respected advocate for getting out of the UN system entirely. Deborah Boehm (Affidavit Mommas), Connie Shields (Unlock Alberta) and I had the absolute delight of exploring our engagement (illegal) and entanglement (disastrous) with Alex on our most recent Catalytic Conversations, April 20, 2024.
You can listen by clicking on the image above.
I would encourage you to do so. Alex has been in this arena for a long time and his perspective is wide, deep and important.
In fact, you can listen to Catalytic Conversations every Saturday, 5-7 PM Eastern at www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com or livestreamed at that time on Rumble.com/PeopleForPeople2022.
There are a great many other really worthwhile shows there as well. In fact, www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com is an absolutely uncensored platform. Your free membership in it (which you can get when you visit their website, makes it a Private Membership Association, free from the censorship rules of any regime in the Western World. Which is, you must admit, pretty cool!!
And once you realize how important their platform is, please support them and share their work.
