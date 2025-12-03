Aussie17 writes a great blog. Below I’ve posted Part 1 of his [?]/her [?] vitally important and compelling 2-part series linking the COVID jabs, through clean, reliable data from Singapore, with the one and only medication for a previously rare, devastating, invariably fatal disease called Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).



There is only one use for the particular drug followed in the stack: ALS. Since the people taking it are ALS patients who have a short lifespan, if more is sold because more people are taking it. That can only be because more people have ALS.

Q: Why do more people have ALS, decreased fertility, auto immune diseases, turbo cancer and excess death?

A: ABTS [Anything but the shots]

I urge you to read these two pieces and do several things: first, commit to being the voice of truth about these indescribably dangerous weapons against humanity disguised as “vaccines”. They are not. And clean statistics from around the world make that horrifyingly clear. Only governments and their lackies can find any way to deny this. It is up to us, all of us, to amplify this message.

Second, commit to doing whatever is necessary to protect your own body and that of people you have control over (parents for minor children, for example).

That means never, ever [again?] permit this or any other "untested” government-provided miracle snake oil substance into your body (or theirs).

Third, in order to educate yourself, and check out the idea that every aspect of our lives is already permeated by the United Nations parasite, perform this quick experiment: using the search engine of your choice, enter the following (filling in the blank with your town or agency impacting your profession or State or Province or country):

” List, with references and links, all of the UN-derived, UN-compliant, UN-related or UN-adjacent programs, policies, protocols, policies and partnerships which impact directly or indirectly [fill in the blank].”

I promise you that your jaw will be somewhere in the vicinity of your knees when you see what comes back.

Please send the results to me at releyes3@gmail.com since I am compiling the data. Thank you in advance.

Now here is Part 1 of Aussie17’s important correlation of deeply meaningful information:

Why is this important? Well, for quite a few reasons, but a big one is because, especially in light of Dr. Prasad’s letter acknowledging that Covid jabs kill kids, with the mRNA shots still on the market and new mRNA jabs, including the uber-deadly replicon shots, being approved all the time, especially for kids (and, thanks to Merck, for your pets, too), we are dealing with weak-kneed damage control, not the beneficent or beneficial regulatory service to the public. We pay for regulation, not rubber-stamped death and disease but that is what we get.

Doin’ the Ol’ “HHS is Here for You, Regulating to Protect Your Health, Bobby Kennedy’s Our Guy” Rag

Let me be clear: Bobby knows full well that mRNA jabs are bioweapons. Prasad knows. Bhattacharya knows. There is, and has never been, a dearth of knowledge of how deadly these shots are. Pfizer and Moderna know. So does the Department of Defense.

Anyone who genuinely cares about ending the REAL pandemic, not the COVID propagandemic nonsense, but the deadly reality of the medical murders and the public health harms and, most of all, the bioweapon jabs, would not play nice, bide his time and be a good politician. He would move heaven and earth to end the deadly scourge of gene editing, death dealing weapons killing and maiming us while they destroy our ability to reproduce humankind.

Or he could pretend to be working on it and not accomplish anything even coming close to protecting the public from the bioweapon.

Hey, Mr. Secretary (and Mr. President), did you get caught with your regulatory pants down? Well, just keep on doing what you have done for nearly a year: pretend you are doing performance art and you really meant to be in that awkward position and indicate how much thought went into getting your rear end exposed.

That’s the science we are supposed to trust, after all. And we had that revelation about autism to trust, too. Now that was some seriously trustworthy science, right?



Then, because the public let you get away with that, you can just keep on doing more of same, right?

But don’t, for God’s sake, waste all the time and money and creativity that has gone into this decades long, untold trillions of dollars’ worth of bioweapon program by interfering with it! No, Siree Bob! Cover your tracks first, lie out of every orifice you and your associates can make any sounds out and keep the bioweapons in the rapid approval pipeline.

Most important of all, of course, cover your own ass if you can manage it, and keep on doing what you’re doing.

Maybe nobody will notice while they are exterminated from the bioweapons on the shelves and in the clinics.

Or maybe we will. And maybe we will eject the deadly UN parasite from every cell in the Body Politic and make some real headway to recovery

Nothing less.

And neither the head of the Executive Branch of the US government nor his appointee over at Health and Human Services has done so. Meanwhile, we suffer and die through an entirely man-made plague.

As it turns out, hiding it in Singapore is quite difficult. Thus, this outstanding two-part revelation.

Who is behind it? The genocidal maniacs who think you and I are disposable at their whim and pleasure. That’s right: the globalist parasites who operate the United Nations for their pleasure and profit, and for our pain and punishment. We, after all, are the carbon they intend to eliminate.

The solution? a good, comprehensive detox to get the UN and its bits and pieces out of our lives, our bodies, our government, our schools, our town halls, our clinics and hospitals, our airports, our banks and everywhere else.

Learn more, a lot more, at PreventGenocide2030.org.