Yes, sometimes young people have strokes. Sometimes they get cancer. Mostly they don’t. And when well-established population incidence of something such as ALS or stroke or infertility or cancer or lupus, etc., suddenly shoots up, there is always a cause. It is the work of epidemiology, forensics, pathology and similar to look at the pattern and find the cause so it can be remedied.

If, that is, there is any real desire to fix the problem. When the problem is that there is a concerted effort to cause, not fix, the problem because the problem is seen, by someone at the controls, as the solution to some other problem, well, Houston, we most certainly do have a problem.

Here is Aussie 17’s remarkable Part 2 which I promised you yesterday:

Bioweapons, like the ones disguised as mRNA jabs, for example, are designed to maim and kill. Otherwise, they are not effective. They are designed to cloak their presence and impact in mystery. Otherwise, they are not safe for those who made and deployed them. So, yes, the jabs are safe and effective, in those terms, but most certainly not safe and effective as health measures.

They are, after all, designed not to enhance, but to destroy, health.

Depopulation of a hardy and resilient species with a lot of members living under widely divergent situations takes a LOT of effort and generates a LOT of money.

A LOT of money.

Sicker populations are easier to control and easier to finish off. Sicker populations do not mount effective resistances, or not for long. Sicker populations are more obedient to orders directing and deflecting them.

And sicker populations generate massive wealth before being disposed of.

Pandemic? Chronic illness? What’s not to love, at least if you are a psychopathic predator, serving at the whim of the central parasite, the UN/globalist parasite, that is

Get out of the United Nations, yes, but that action means nothing unless the parasitic, and deadly, regulations, programs, policies, protocols, guidelines, etc., infesting every part of our public and civic lives are extracted, examined and either replaced with ones that support and follow Constitutional law or just discarded if they are, in fact, unnecessary.

You know, like a government of the people, by the people and for the people instead of one that is of the controllagarchs, by the billionaires and for the destructocrats.

Visit PreventGenocide2030,org to learn more and mobilize.

Frankly, we are at the Detox or Die stage, as unpleasant a thought as that might be. We are being killed and, if we leave the parasite in place, that can only accelerate. There really is no option.

