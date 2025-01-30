Yesterday, January 28, 2025, President Trump signed Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation – The White House. In it he makes it clear that surgical and chemical attempts by adultsto “change” a child’s gender will not be tolerated, endorsed or compensated by the Federal Government.

The initial paragraph, Section 1. Policy and Purpose, states, correctly, to my mind, “Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions. This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation’s history, and it must end.”

The EO makes it plain that “Accordingly, it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called “transition” of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.” Children are defined as persons less than 19 years of age.

He further makes it clear that the notion of “gender affirming care” is based non-credible science, resting largely as it does on “World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), which lacks scientific integrity. In light of the scientific concerns with the WPATH guidance:

(i) agencies shall rescind or amend all policies that rely on WPATH guidance, including WPATH’s “Standards of Care Version 8”; and

(ii) within 90 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) shall publish a review of the existing literature on best practices for promoting the health of children who assert gender dysphoria, rapid-onset gender dysphoria, or other identity-based confusion.”

I do not know if these actions were taken to assuage the [absolutely legitimate] outrage of his conservative base, to implement his own beliefs about reality [with which, at least on this issue, I would concur] or to provide window dressing for an apparent anti-globalist, populist-hero stance which might not be real, leaving the core parts intact. Right now, I will take it, sing, “Hallelujah! Lord be praised!”

With reservations. The reservations do NOT concern the contents of this EO. I wholeheartedly support this reorientation and ban. In fact, although health matters are left to the States as powers not enumerated to the Federal Government, the power of the purse, the federal purse, is mighty and it is my hope that every bit of the transgender/gender/comprehensive sexuality/pedophile grooming insanity that has become both horrifyingly PC and distressingly popular (and seemingly unassailable) vanishes under this fiscal flame thrower.

To clarify: in my value system as an individual and a Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, I believe adults can love whom and how they choose freely and without shame. But leave the kids out of your delusions, obsessions, fetishes and kinks. Shameful behavior is not pride, not anything to be proud of. And, no, drag shows have no place in early, middle or late childhood. It’s sexual “play” for the sexually mature, that is, for adults, for Heaven’s sake! But I digress.

Trump has “initiated” the Stargate project, a $500 Billion startup to do amazing things like create an AI superstructure to run and rule our lives, as if that were something laudable and desirable. But Trump did not cook it up out of his administration’s desire to provide the globalists with an advance control mechanism more pervasive and profound than mankind has ever seen.

Nope. He simply renamed the Biden program already in process, already under construction, which just happened to have the same budget and the same players. It is nothing more than a massive Agenda 2030 enslavement trap which has been long planned.

When Trump tweeted that his “3 beautiful vaccines” would soon lead to vaccines to treat cancer, do you really believe that was just a random guess or do you think that it was predictive programming so that when we heard about the wonderful personalized 48-hour mRNA “vaccines” that AI would “diagnose” us as “needing” because we “had” cancer (98% false positive PCR tests would likely be helping make that diagnosis, of course), we were already used to the idea.

A neutral observer would wonder if that doesn’t make the Uniparty-Political-Theater-Scripted-by-Globalists hypothesis stronger. I would submit that it does.

So does Trump rather suddenly deciding to notify Trudeau (who is still the Prime Minister of Canada since, although the government has been “peroged”, or suspended by Canada’s Governor General at the Prime Minister’s request, he is still very much in office and in charge) that Canada should become the US’ 51st State while laying expansionist claim to Greenland.

You see, back in 1973, the globalist think tank called the Club of Rome published a map that they believed - and believe - should be the geopolitical reality we live in. 10 countries would be quite enough globally, thank you.

Here’s the map

You will easily see that the country that the US is part of consists of, you guessed it, the US, Canada and Greenland.

Anyone who can convince themselves that this does not mean Donald Trump serves the interests of the long-planned globalist coup has a much more vivid imagination than I do. In fact, I would say such a belief reaches the level of a persistent delusion.

So, while we have some of the trappings of anti-globalist agenda, is the big psyop here to brush off some of the more obvious trappings of globalist control while solidifying the core more and more solidly with every passing day? Sadly, it would appear so.

Unless. Unless we, you and I, combine our efforts to exert such massive power that in order to hold the narrative together, we can literally force, peacefully and lawfully, Trump to adjust for our massive political force.

Force to do what? To exit the United Nations, the operational tool of globalist destruction and total control.

