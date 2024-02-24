Turfseer posted this video, which I assume s/he made. Good work, and thank you for this. Can I encourage you to do more of same?

In this entertaining and thought provoking video, Turfseer makes a number of very pertinent points. I want to add that all the lies and distortions the video points to are part of the Death Machine plan, that is, the UN deception and destruction leading to our extermination as a species and serfdom as DNA-diminished slaves, forever part of the Internet of Bodies, transhumanized, non-reproducing Brave New World-style Delta workers. Unless we stop it. Right now we still can, but that will not be true for long.

Visit https://PreventGenocide2030.org and support the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act (HR 6645/S 3428) to get the US out of the UN and all of its subsidiary parts (including the WHO) #ExitUN. The ONLY way this is going to happen is if we make the demand so loud that it cannot be ignored.

That means we need your voice and that of everyone you can mobilize. Now would be a good time.

