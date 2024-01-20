Just after I hit the “Send” button for my subs tack today sharing a lot of good news, this popped up and I had to share it. Yes, yes, yes!

Heritage President Kevin Roberts, Congratulations! You are in my Truth Teller book and I agree with every single word you utter here.

Now, folks, let’s implement it. Go to https://PreventGenocide2030.org and make sure your elected representatives understand that they have no choice but to get us the Hell out of the UN death machine.

Do it now and then help mobilize and motivate everyone you can reach.

There is an action there for Canada and one for the US.

It’s up to us and it really is well beyond the 11th hour.

