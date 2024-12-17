I value the work of Walter M. Chestnut greatly. He is knowledgeable, thoughtful, skeptical and open minded in a precise and productive way.

His latest post suggests that the continue production of spike protein following COVID jabs, produces a type of damage indistinguishable from radiation damage to the brain and other organs.

Is the Spike Protein Inducing a Novel, Systemic Necrotic Disease Similar to Brain Radiation Necrosis?

The body has only so many ways to respond to noxious stimuli (looked as through the lens of “final common pathway”, very different causes can lead to responses by the damaged (or healing) body that can resemble each other.

And that is what Dr. Chestnut is pointing out: the neurological symptoms of vaccine-induced “long Covid”, which you certainly have since the injections are designed to lead to the long-term production of the pathogenic protein aka “Spike Protein.” In this case, what happens to the brain is like what happens in post radiation damage (following, say, radiation therapy for a tumor in the brain). Certain changes take place which are very undesirable. They may be treated with some possibility of success.

Dr. Chestnut catalogues the same changes in the “Long Covid” brain and proposes a mechanism even while he promises us further research into this important topic.

Bravo, Dr. Chestnut.

And why, with this information on the table, would ANYONE take one of these (or any other) shot?