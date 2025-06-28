This is about being a decent human being. Everyone likes to think they are, indeed, by virtue of the very act of being alive, a decent person.

Not everyone is, at least in my opinion.

Are you a decent human being or not?

Let me ask you a couple of questions (and no one except you can hear the answers so be honest. It’s important.)



When you were at recess and one of the bigger kids said, “Hey! Let’s go beat up Charlie!”, did you join in? And if you did, would you join in now?

When you were in the coffee shop between classes and somebody said, “Hey! We’re gonna gang bang Sam tonight!”, did you join in? And if you did, would you join in now?

When you were on the internet this morning and somebody said, “Hey! There’s a single group that is responsible for the destruction of civilization. Let’s get rid of them!”, did you join in?

Right now, the fashionable object of “insider information” is Jews, thinly veiled under the term “Zionist” or “Kazarian Mafia” or “The Chabad” or “The Ashkenazi” or “Israelis” or some such. Not the regular people in your town, of course, (because some of the best friends of the insider knowledge gang are ALWAYS Jews, dontcha know?) but THEM, the OTHERS, the bad ones, the ones who control the world and all of its parts.

Share

Is this what you want?

Because if you do not act like a decent person when it comes to spreading hatred, this is what you get. Inevitably.

And, once it gets started, there is no stopping it. You see, in the closed system of inner circle unfalsifiable truth (because questioning something just proves that it is true), if someone you do not fancy or agree with is not already identified as one of THEM, that’s not a problem because no one know that this target of your suspicion is one of them, it just proves that the person is either actually one of them, but only you and your highly informed and illuminated friends know it, or it just proves that person is their puppet. It is a completely closed system and there is no off ramp. Nothing is falsifiable. It has all the hall marks of a delusion because it is a delusion. And delusions, like hysteria, are highly contagious.

The attractive, but destructive childlike fantasy is that these super evil, super powerful people have been around for a long time, see themselves as gods and are the single, global font of evil, travail, misery, war, poverty and oppression. The super bad monsters of this fairy tale are as powerful and as omnipresent as the oh-so-much-larger-than-life being that is the magically powerful parent to a very small, very vulnerable and very scared child.

Think about it from the point of view of a very young child: The parent can do things the child cannot imagine (make it light, make it dark, bring warmth, satisfy hunger, give comfort, withhold any of these things) and so the very young child, figuring out that the parent is unimaginably powerful, in his/her very young mind eventually “figures out” that there are really two of these magical beings. The two of them look pretty much the same, but one is the good [let’s call it] mother [most children have this experience very early on with someone in that role for them] and one is the evil mother.

The good one is ALL good. The bad one is ALL bad.

Leave a comment

Most people grow up enough to figure out that this primitive duality is not the nature of reality and, as they acquire skills and abilities of their own. As they become less primitive emotionally they realize that the parent is one person after all, and, like them, is composed of many facets, some admirable, some competent, some flawed and some failed. And so are they.

But when people are stressed, especially by fear, they regress to earlier levels of organization, to earlier ways of seeing the world. And in that regressed and frightened state, they go looking for unidimensional monsters to blame for their fear, for their intolerable sense of vulnerability and helplessness.

That is, of course, all to the good of those who are actually busily engineering the destruction of society and whose most urgent wish is that no one, absolutely no one, figure out what they are doing and therefore gain the ability to stop them. Whom does it serve? The globalists busy organizing the destruction of society and our bodies for their purposes. They, unlike the cardboard cutout they present to us for our loathing and hatred, are very real, indeed. They are actually pretty transparent in their actions if one takes the time to track their doings and what they say about what they are doing. For example, the most recent Bilderberg meeting had “Depopulation” on its public agenda and the political invention of climate change by Maurice Strong and his buddies in order to capture world governance is not even hidden in plain sight: it is discussed in plane site.

Pitting one group against another so that they hate, fear, loathe and utterly destroy each other is a classic ploy in their world. It is all part of the Malthusian Management that moves them successfully forward to the point where we allow them to kill most of us, genetically alter the rest of us and own us, utterly, as their property, to be disposed of as they wish.

Fear and loathing and hatred helps them. Our belief in our own passivity helps them. Think about it. Why is Reiner Fuellmich in jail? Because he was a vocal and effective, but isolated, voice identifying the actual realities of intentional destruction to which we were all being subjected, which means that with his information we were less likely to cower in fear and more likely to find the power to dethrone the controlagarchs and destructocrats.

But if the controlagarchs and destructocrats, that is, the globalists, can misdirect the anger that fear engenders to a single group and have the helpless rage and fear they need to destroy us directed to THE OTHER, not to the controllagarchs, then their plan is working.

Intolerance on the internet has somehow become the new social justice normal. Spewing hatred, especially anti-Zionist-Jewish-Israeli-Kazarian hatred, seems somehow to have become the new high-minded virtue signaling. Throw in a soupson of Holocaust denial and, Shazam!,

you are a fully vetted truth resource.

If you are in the know, you hate the Jews. You focus on the lunatic “spokespersons” who say, or who are alleged to have said, or are paid to say, that Jews are Gods and non-Jews are demons, that Jews were created to rule the world and non-Jews were created to be their servants or to die and so on. With or without the sign, this is what you are:

HINT: the above image is of a definitively NOT decent person (probably not a sane one, either, but that is a for a different article.)

If you are not a decent person, when you encounter that, you forget that exactly that level of hate-filled drivel is present at and beyond the lunatic fringes of EVERY religion, including the one you grew up in. You forget that this particular flavor of frothing gibberish afflicts the demented minds of would-be tyrants and their enthusiastic supporters and followers, and has done so throughout human history. Pick a religion, lift up the rocks and rotting debris of fanaticism at the edges and you will find it there, rotting away, ready to release its poison.

And it is ALWAYS “justified” as precisely what the God, or Universe, or Mother or Father or Whatever wants us to do. Some slush brain loony tells you s/he got directly from that ultimate Power (or found secret sources that confirm it IF you know what they mean) and people can’t get enough of the slush brain’s slush. Decent people are not attracted to this gibberish. But for those in whom it fills a need (and they can be very bright and very powerful people - just think about the Ku Klux Klan for a moment, if you are looking for bright and powerful people who affiliate with hate-filled crap, or the Nazi aspirations of racial purity, impeded by the Jews and other stains on humanity, for another example, promulgated by cultured, educated and sophisticated people who were, none the less, primitive enough to buy into the slime. It was - and is- not just the knuckle draggers attracted to these mental feces.

If it were, it would not be a political or social problem, just a sanitation one.

Why am I going on about this? I am glad you asked.

I was recently introduced to a Canadian scholar of the illuminati, a former Literature professor at a major university. He writes books and does interviews, revealing buried truth.

Oh, good! I love having such people talk to me and to my audiences on our podcasts so I reached out to him and had a lovely conversation with him. He graciously sent me one of his books and an email with some of his interviews.

The book has not yet arrived, but my friend who made the connection between us called me up when her copy arrived and read me the quote on the front cover, which left me gob smacked. Here’s the quote:

So this civil and well-spoken man believes the maunderings of some ranting megalomaniac and uses that to “substantiate” his thesis: “IT’S THE JEWS!!!!!!! IT’S ALWAYS BEEN THE JEWS!!!!!!!!!!!! THE JEWS ARE EVERYWHERE!!!!!!!!!! GET THE JEWS BEFORE THEY GET US!!!!!!!”

And then, because I was desperately hopping that he was not, although well-spoken and literate, actually that primitive of mind and heart, I listened to one of his interviews in which he actually amplified the above by saying “Jews are the worm in the apple of humanity!” I stopped listening and wrote the following email to him (note, I have excised his name because I do not want to give him even a small platform through my work):

XXX, Please note, XXX, that I am not opening this email with the customary "Dear XXX". That is a very specific choice. As I told you I would, I began watching your interviews tonight in preparation for a meaningful discussion with you. I chose to start with your interview with Kevin Barrett who began the podcast before you connected to it by announcing that his next guest was David Duke, whom he identified as an anti-racist (in a prime example of linguistic inversion) because Duke “understands how evil Jews are and that they have to be eliminated.”

You connected to the show and the two of you began your discussion. You wasted no time in getting to the meat of your topic: Chabad: the fact that Jewish control of everything is designed to wipe out Western Civilization, that Chabad and organized Jewry are behind the orchestrated evils of the world; Freemasonry; that Jews were the worm in the apple of humanity and on and on and on. You declared that Trump, Netanyahu and Putin were members of Chabad and therefore serving the most evil forces on the planet and yada, yada, yada.... frankly, ho hum. I have heard this reprehensible and vile calumny in one form or another for my whole life. The people who spout it really believe that they have found the key to something meaningful. It is passionately adhered to like any other psychotic, self-reflexive, impenetrable closed system into which only confirmatory information can be introduced since the reflexive confirmation bias of those who believe it (because they must believe it) refutes, refuses and rejects anything else. Then they tell themselves, and each other, that only they understand the truth because only what they understand is the truth, ipso facto. Anyone or anything that does not concur with the truth is blind or in league with the evil that only they, the holders of the secret keys, know and cherish. And not a single shred of it is open for rational falsification. This way madness lies, XXX. And, in this particular case, it is not just madness, but the madness of murderers.

You seem like a nice sort of guy, pleasant enough to correspond with and speak to. But scratch the surface and a festering well of loathing and vituperation bubbles up. I have no idea what wounds you have sustained to make this type of pathology, and that is what it is, possible or necessary for you. Frankly, since you have the bad manners and judgement to take this intellectual pus public, I do not care what your secret, or not so secret, wounds are. I care that you incite and corrupt others with your pseudo history and your pseudo logic and your pseudo secret "truth". The primitive quality of this closed system, coupled with its crushing lack of originality, should make it inherently repulsive enough that no sane person could bear to be anywhere near its odious content. And I believe that to be true. The problem is that those who are drawn to this brain dung are not sane or balanced. They, like maggots, feed on decay. You may have noticed I am not an admirer of your work. I thought, due to my lack of information, that your history of the illuminati was actually that, not a repouring of long-rotten wine frothed up with historical blood. I have no wish to be associated with your work in any way so I will not be inviting you to be my guest on my podcasts or other fora. For your information, I have quite a lot of experience encountering delusional, closed systems, since I am a psychiatrist with a great deal of clinical experience. And, I am a passionately humanitarian seeker of truth and justice. Your path leads to neither, despite your significant intellectual abilities. And I am Jewish. Make of that what you will. You might want to commit some energy to pondering how one exists a closed loop delusional system like yours. I hope you figure it out. Yours in health and freedom, Dr. Rima

Decent people are repelled by this sort of rot. They do not adhere to it. They do not conclude that it is true because someone with credentials spouts it or someone they know repeats it. They recall that a lie repeated often enough feels like the truth, but never rings the truth bell in their heart. And they keep an ear out for the screaming alarm bell telling them they are in the presence of lies, and wicked ones, at that.

This is not about being Jewish. It is not about being Red or Blue or Christian or Muslim or Hindu or Bhai or Jain or white or black or Serbian or Croatian or Greek or Armenian or Japanese or Korean. This is about being a decent human being.

There are, to my mind, and in my heart, rules for the running of a decent life. They include the absolute and unhesitating repudiation of group-based, irrational, blinding hatred and attributions of the group-wide intention to destroy in favor of a recognition that evil is spread throughout all groups and primitive attraction to it is a human failing, not a group-specific attribute.

Another rule for being a decent person is, in my mind, rejecting simplistic “secret truth” formulas that lead to destruction of other people rather than mutual enhancement of as many of us as possible.

What are your rules for being a decent person? The comments section is open to everyone, whether you subscribe to this substack or not, and whether you agree with me or not.

I do have a favor to ask of you. If your comment is going to try to rationalize, justify or substantiate the putrid and primitive stuff that occasioned this essay, please do not bother posting it. You don’t need to. There is quite enough of it out there and I would hate to think of you, my reader, as not being a decent person. It’s sort of like coming to my house and refraining from taking a shit in the middle of my living room. That’s not what a decent person does.

Don’t do it in my house, please.

Thanks for your restraint, in case that was what you had in mind.

Otherwise, all comments are welcome.