Corrected Links. Join Now IF, and Only IF, You a Good Match. We're Looking for Grit, Gumption and Guidance. No Others Need Apply.
Take this quick quiz. Be honest. More "Yes" than "No" answers? Welcome aboard! The Council of Concerned Citizens needs you before the Globalists finish tightening the noose.
Take this quiz right now:
Is This You? Yes No
I Look for the big picture ________________ __________________
I am a strategic thinker ________________ __________________
I can handle the truth ________________ __________________
I like finding the root cause ________________ __________________
I value my liberty ________________ __________________
I treasure the Rule of Law ________________ __________________
I refuse to be a slave ________________ __________________
I oppose Agenda 2030 ________________ __________________
I am willing to help ________________ __________________
I understand the urgency ________________ __________________
Answer honestly and then count up the Yes and No answers. If you answered YES more often than NO, then we need you as a member of the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) and you need C3.
It’s really quite simple: The globalists have nearly everything in place to destroy us and our species, along with pretty much everything we have built over the history of our species. They believe that they do not need us. They certainly do not value us and see us as far less than an essential part of the flow of life on this planet.
Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack is a paywall-free reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
With breathtaking audacity, they have decided that they own everything on the planet, including us. They believe that they matter while we do not. Not even slightly.
They can terra form the earth, and they can bio form us as they choose.
This is where “NO!” comes into play. And this is where our free will and determination not to surrender that free will are critical.
Enter the Council of Concerned Citizens. We see the game, we understand the play, and we are not going to allow this to happen.
C3 is dedicated to derailing the globalist agenda in all of its form and in all of its locations so that people like you and I hold our own destiny in our own hands and live under the Rule of Law. And so can our children.
Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson and Demi Moore were looking for few good men. We are looking for a LOT of good men and women. Enough, in fact, to literally halt the deadly juggernaut of Globalist destruction (aka: Agenda 2030, aka: The Great Reset, aka: The Great Culling)
The destruction of pretty much everything we thought we could always count upon has been carefully and gradually, but oh, so intentionally, readied at every level of governance, civic and civil life in the US and every other country as well.
The playbook is an old one, used by Marxists, Radicals, Mafia and other destructocrats, both successful and aspiring ones. And it often works. Here’s how it lays out:
We are terrifyingly close to the completion of Step 7.
To be frank, although many people see some version of the problem (there has actually been a fair amount of awakening going on around the planet), very few folks have created a workable solution to the problem.
We have, and it will require a huge number of good men and women to implement it. That is why you are invited now, today.
This evening, we will hold the first of our Members’ Only weekly calls. When you join, you’ll set up a monthly support and you’ll become part of the solution, literally.
Once you join C3, your “Thank You” letter contains your invitation link.
See you soon! And tell others. Lots and lots and lots of others.
Yours in health and freedom,
Dr. Rima
P.S: Thank you for your likes, shares and cross posts. If you like us enough to like us, how about liking us enough to join C3? Thanks! REL
Please fix your links, they don't go anywhere; I couldn't join! FYI, been following you since before the Ventura shows.
Sue
Every answer to the quiz was YES! Joined at the basic level I could afford. Blessed New Year! Very thankful for everything you do!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM! FIGHT 'THEM' WITH THE ARTS AND FITNESS ANY WAY YOU CAN!
Hugging trees is always a great idea!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Contortion Dance Entertainer, offers advanced yoga feats of flexibility, despite injuries all over her body: torn rotator cuffs in both shoulders, a disintegrated spinal disc and 2 hip replacements! At 70, she presents special theme- and character-based acts that challenge ageism and gender role stereotypes and she flexibly freestyles to any genre of music live or recorded. She is a testimony to the benefits of an organic vegetarian diet, daily exercise and a healthy lifestyle. Please invite her to SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE at your event: amyharlib@e-activism.com, https://www.instagram.com/amyharlib/, https://www.reverbnation.com/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/amazing-amy
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
Everything is much worse and certainly including 'deaths of despair', all by malicious calculated design.
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY! NO CASH IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
They can stick their f*cking damned AI, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.