Take this quiz right now:

Is This You? Yes No

I Look for the big picture ________________ __________________

I am a strategic thinker ________________ __________________

I can handle the truth ________________ __________________

I like finding the root cause ________________ __________________

I value my liberty ________________ __________________

I treasure the Rule of Law ________________ __________________

I refuse to be a slave ________________ __________________

I oppose Agenda 2030 ________________ __________________

I am willing to help ________________ __________________

I understand the urgency ________________ __________________

Answer honestly and then count up the Yes and No answers. If you answered YES more often than NO, then we need you as a member of the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) and you need C3.

It’s really quite simple: The globalists have nearly everything in place to destroy us and our species, along with pretty much everything we have built over the history of our species. They believe that they do not need us. They certainly do not value us and see us as far less than an essential part of the flow of life on this planet.

With breathtaking audacity, they have decided that they own everything on the planet, including us. They believe that they matter while we do not. Not even slightly.

They can terra form the earth, and they can bio form us as they choose.

Share Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

This is where “NO!” comes into play. And this is where our free will and determination not to surrender that free will are critical.

Enter the Council of Concerned Citizens. We see the game, we understand the play, and we are not going to allow this to happen.

Join C3 Now.



C3 is dedicated to derailing the globalist agenda in all of its form and in all of its locations so that people like you and I hold our own destiny in our own hands and live under the Rule of Law. And so can our children.

Leave a comment

Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson and Demi Moore were looking for few good men. We are looking for a LOT of good men and women. Enough, in fact, to literally halt the deadly juggernaut of Globalist destruction (aka: Agenda 2030, aka: The Great Reset, aka: The Great Culling)

The destruction of pretty much everything we thought we could always count upon has been carefully and gradually, but oh, so intentionally, readied at every level of governance, civic and civil life in the US and every other country as well.

The playbook is an old one, used by Marxists, Radicals, Mafia and other destructocrats, both successful and aspiring ones. And it often works. Here’s how it lays out:

We are terrifyingly close to the completion of Step 7.

To be frank, although many people see some version of the problem (there has actually been a fair amount of awakening going on around the planet), very few folks have created a workable solution to the problem.

We have, and it will require a huge number of good men and women to implement it. That is why you are invited now, today.

This evening, we will hold the first of our Members’ Only weekly calls. When you join, you’ll set up a monthly support and you’ll become part of the solution, literally.

Once you join C3, your “Thank You” letter contains your invitation link.

See you soon! And tell others. Lots and lots and lots of others.

Yours in health and freedom,

Dr. Rima



P.S: Thank you for your likes, shares and cross posts. If you like us enough to like us, how about liking us enough to join C3? Thanks! REL