Disclaimer: Offensive Territory Ahead. Proceed with Consciousness.

This stack is honest, so it is therefore NOT politically correct. It is unapologetically egalitarian and makes no concessions to the obscenities of DIE. If that offends you, do not read on.

If it offends you, do not bother to lecture me in the comments.

I believe in equality before the law and equal opportunities, and advancement based on genuine merit, not race, color, creed, lineage, emolument or other irrelevancy. I do not believe in, and will not support, affirmative action since that is, in fact, supporting bias in action.

In other words, I believe in the rule of law and justice.

Let me be clear: I never heard of Dr Herb Conaway, and I have no interest in his election, or lack thereof, unless he can satisfy me, and, more importantly, his constituents, about his REAL qualifications.

Here is what I got on today at 6:12 PM in my email box from a certain Dr. Herb Conaway <info@e.314actionfund.org> (or, rather, his fundraising folks) who wrote in his name:

In our country’s nearly 250 years of history, there has never been a Black doctor elected to be a voting member of Congress.



I’m running to change that. And we’re running to do so much more than just make history, which I would love to expand upon below.



But my primary election is just 3 weeks away and my campaign manager tells me we still need to raise another $20,000 before midnight to fund one of our final voter contact campaigns. If you’re able to, I’m humbly asking if you can donate ahead of this critical deadline.



If I’m elected, yes, we would make history and shatter a major glass ceiling. The historic nature of our campaign is not lost on me.



But I’m not running to make history. I’m running to break down barriers for the American people: Barriers like accessing quality healthcare and a secure retirement, making reproductive care accessible to women in EVERY state, fighting to ensure everyone in our country has a fair shot at the American Dream and a social safety net that catches those who fall on hard times.



We need more doctors in Congress to fight back against GOP attempts to deny women their right to reproductive care, to block their attacks on Medicare and Medicaid, to spearhead efforts to drive down prescription drug costs, and use our expertise to reform our healthcare system so everyone can access the care their families need and deserve.



D​r. Conaway,

​Am I supposed to vote for you because you are black? Do you recommend choosing representatives on the basis of their skin's melanin content? Would you suggest voting for people because they are white, or not voting for them because of similar reasons? I find that utterly abhorrent.

​Am I supposed to vote for you, or support your campaign, because you are a physician? Are you free of the indoctrination and distortions of pharmaceutical medical training? As a physician, I am well aware of the many deceptions and illusions to which we have been asked to become subservient, such as vaccination reverence and natural remedy contempt. Should I vote for you because you adhere to these distortions, or because you have broken away from them? Until I know what the answer is, your qualification as a physician is most definitely not a positive in my mind.

​Later on in your fund-raising letter, you tell me that you are running to provide access to every woman to healthcare, including reproductive care and I say, Bravo! You talk about a safety net and again I say Bravo. But you say nothing about compulsory measures and health emergencies that serve to destroy our other rights. What about those, Dr. Conaway? Are you a supporter or removing our freedoms and rights because some authority tells you to tell us that there is an emergency of some sort and we need to give up our Constitutional rights for that reason? Or that something is safe and effective because someone in authority said that it is even if it is a bioweapon dressed up as a vaccine?

​You say nothing about the tyranny and insanity of CDC and FDA guidance, the endless health "emergencies", lockdowns and the insane and inane "social distancing" parody of science and sense.

​And you say nothing at all about the use of gene editing bioweapons marketed to us as health protections in a stream of lies supported by terrible science and a profound rape of our First Amendment Rights.

​And you have failed to speak out about anything having to do with the devastatingly dangerous Agenda 2030/One Health/Social Credit Score/Vaccine Passport provisions, including gender-related mutilation, forced vaccination, synthetic food and the impact of such non-science as masking on early childhood development and life-long mental health.

​In fact, other than telling us that you are a doctor (a totally dubious claim to distinction, as I have mentioned) and that you are black (a totally irrelevant claim to distinction), you have given us balsamic platitudes.

​And, as a Democrat, do you support and endorse the absolutely unscientific gender madness brought upon us by ideology substituted for logic, science, sense and reality? Are you a supporter of the wildly damaging UN/WHO/UNESCO Comprehensive Sexuality Education atrocity or will you speak out against it and stand against it as a bulwark for your constituents and for the entire country?

​Not a word about it, just some nonsense about what color your skin is, Sir, about which I do not, and none of your constituents should, care a whit.

Oh, and are you promoting the passage of the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 and promising that if it is not passed with the supermajority necessary to override the likely veto during this Congress, you will bring it to Congress and work diligently for its passage in the next Congress?

That matters far more than your skin or your degree, sir.

Bring those considerations to me and I will vigorously work to see you seated in the halls of Congress.

Absent that, I do not care one way or the other what your next job is.

Yours in health and freedom,



Dr. Rima

Rima E. Laibow, MD

Medical Director

Natural Solutions Foundation

Every candidate for office should be asked similar questions and have his or her Black, White, Asian, Latino, Native. Jewish, Catholic, Muslim, Hindu, Jain, Protestant, Bahai feet held to the fire of humanity’s urgent need for protection from the destruction steaming rapidly down upon us.

Dr. Connaway appears not to be awake to any of that. He needs to be. And does everyone one else we entrust with any public office.

If the candidate is not awake, awaken him or her. If they choose not to remain so, dump him or her.

These people work for us. Management Manages. Let’s Manage.

Go to https://PreventGenocide2030.org and take the Action there to let your Congresswo/men know that you want this Act passed with a supermajority to override the veto it most likely will receive from whichever SPiC (Sock Puppet in Charge) is sitting in the big chair in the Oval Office.

Do it now and do it often. Share it widely.

Thanks!

