You see, they will come for you! They already are putting the finishing touches on the traps in place. The Bioweapon jabs and geoengineering, data centers, DEI, race and gender “theory”, CBDC, they are just the advance guard. The Globalists are, quite literally, closing in as they destroy food and society.

I wrote an article more than a decade ago called “We are All the New Jews” pointing out that the genocidal depopulation was no longer directed to specific ethnic, racial, religious or political groups, but rather, most of humanity was slated for brutal extinction and the remnant, for an even more brutal enslavement.

Not many folks saw the truth of that analysis then. Many, many more see it today.

Now, what are we going to do about it? Glad you asked! That’s why we have created the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) - to solve the problem at its functional root level.

The foundational tool of destruction has been to carefully put in place regulations, policies, protocols, practices, laws and structures which enable the total destruction of our rights and our ability to make choices that do not comply with our own destruction: in short, the principal tool of the Death Machine is “Regulatory Capture”.

Once you see it, you cannot unsee it. And once you understand the mechanism, what needs to be done is equally clear.

All of the policies, etc., which have been put into place over the past 80+ years must be examined and, if not consistent with the US Constitution, must be discarded. Some will need to be replaced with lawful ones. Some are utterly unnecessary and represent massive government overreach and so do not need to be replaced.

This deep legislative Detox needs to take place in every agency, organization, structure and operational system in the country.

How does that happen? Glad you asked. We make sure the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 (S. 669, HR 1498) is amended, passed by both houses of Congress and signed by the President

.

The amendments? 1. All UN Compliant regulations. policies, programs, etc., must be discarded and replaced with ones which are in conformity with the US Constitution or, if determined to be unnecessary, discarded and not replaced and 2. The US can never again belong to any organization with the potential to become a world government.

The bill itself requires the US to exit all parts of the UN and to eject all parts of the UN from the US. That part is fine.

How do we make that happen? Simple. You and a lot of other people join C3. That gives us the resources to carry out a massive public relations mobilization campaign and at the same time, have our own spokesperson on the Hill to educate and motivate Congress (no graft, no grift, but MASSIVE political pressure from our mobilized and massive millions. And that is precisely why we need your membership in C3!



This massive two-part public relations campaign, focusing and mobilizing the absolutely legitimate discontent of people who are aware that they have been the victims of a massive, extensive and pre-planned assault on their rights, their bodies, their immune systems, their very lives by that massive deception called “COVID-19” is more than doable. But it requires the resources to do it.

The well-deserved popular wrath needs to be focused on the perpetrators and instigators, the UN and its globalist masters and minions. And that justified and appropriate wrath needs to fuel a massive political mobilization to compel their elected representatives, whatever their personal corruption or lack thereof, to amend and pass the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act.

C3 is absolutely unique.

While there are a lot of people and organizations calling for an exit from the UN, frankly, I do not know of anyone who is focusing on this practical, and essential, method of fixing the core of the problem. Just exiting the UN will make us feel good, do a lot of virtue signaling but, like putting a face diaper on or standing 6 feet apart, is theater, not substantive action. The parasite is deep inside every cell of the body politic.

What can you do? You can join C3 and help make this sea change come about. The Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) is, as far as I know, the only organization that I am aware of that understands the problem this way and is focusing on solving the underlying deep toxicity which, whether we are in the UN or not, will destroy us if we do not do a Deep Legislative Detox. If there is anyone else out there with the same focus, please share their contact information with me in the comments section below and I will happily explore joining forces.

I urge you to join the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) to make this Deep Legislative Detox a matter of US law. Then implementation will, of course, be the next step. But without the law, we have no authority to carry out the Deep Legislative Detox.

C3 is built on a monthly membership. How much? That is entirely up to you. You decide what your freedom and survival are worth to you balanced against what you can afford. Membership starts at $1 per month and goes up to whatever level you feel is right for you.

I cannot reach into your pocket and tell you what you need to share from it to make this happen. But I can tell you that the forces we are contending against are looking far deeper than that: they are looking into your DNA and fixing to alter them, fuse them with machines, redefine what it means to be human and enslave you for their whim and purposes

We are committed to doing exactly the opposite: Stopping the globalist onslaught and dismembering its machinery, which is precisely what the Regulatory Capture is for this system.

All C3 members are invited to a Members’ Only Fireside Chat with me and the other active C3 folks who understand that this is a job for us all.

Click here, Council of Concerned Citizens (C3)m to learn more and join.

Let me be clear: As a subscriber to this substack, you are one of nearly 90,000 people who care enough about these issues to subscribe here. C3 membership by a significant portion our subscribers, would give us the resources to get this job done: to engage effectively on a significant basis with the public and hire a lobbyist to educate the members of Congress, supported by our massive demand for the essential amendments, passage and signature of the law.



I urge you, each and every one of you, to pick up the threads of this, the banner of freedom from globalist destruction and enslavement, and share its weight with the rest of us who are also carrying it with you.

By the way, this effort is not a partisan one. It has nothing to do with Liberal or Conservative. But the reality is that a Republican House has a far, far better chance of amending and passing this legislation than a Democratic one. So, if either the House or the Senate goes from Red to Blue in the midterms, the likelihood of amending and passing this Bill plumets. We have a very, very short window of opportunity.

There is literally no time to waste. And, since monthly C3 membership literally starts at $1, there is really no reason for you not to join. There is, however, every reason for you to support this urgent cause today.

I cannot urge you strongly enough to join C3 now and help fund not only freedom, but the literal survival of humanity from the organized assault of those who want to reengineer what it means to be human.

Literally.