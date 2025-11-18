Note: Listen to Karen and Dave discuss the real story, and it’s global meaning with Dr. Rima, Counsel Ralph and Connie Shields on today’s in-depth broadcast.

Today! Live on People For People (https://rumble.com/user/PeopleForPeople2022) I am very pleased to announce that our guests on the Dr Rima Truth Reports podcast today on the remarkable https://rumble.com/user/PeopleForPeople2022 network from 6-8 PM Eastern Time were two of the most abused and beleaguered people on the Health Freedom side who are, nonetheless, still standing and still fighting with -and for- us. Dave Bilinski and Karen Esperson are the owners of Universal Ostrich Farm, the site of a horrific battle against their ostriches, scientific investigation, natural health and you by the United Nations, via their proxy, CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) and the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police), for dominance and control of lives, livelihood, property, food, freedom and thought. The actual battlefield was in British Columbia, but the real targets are global rights and freedoms - YOUR rights and freedoms, no matter where you live.

​After a nearly year - long battle, a ​healthy flock of research ostriches, whose remarkable antibody production​ and use was being studied and which directly challenges the “mRNA ‘vaccines’ are urgently required to keep you healthy” global narrative, was brutally slaughtered ​by CFIA and the RCMP despite the absence of any signs of any disease​ in the flock for nearly a year. ​The absurd reason? Disease prevention and trade protection.

Not surprisingly, well curated and orchestrated rumors and misinformation abound about the farm, the birds, the research, and more. They even have Ostrich Farm hater groups and cheerleaders. Dave and Karen have, quite literally, set the record straight.

We were honored to have Dave and Karen as our guests today on the Dr Rima Truth Reports podcast. My co-host, Counsel Ralph Fucetola and I were joined by our close friend and colleague, Connie Shields, who has worked intimately (and, I might add, heroically) with the farm and its owners to save their birds, our rights and the vitally important research being done on natural immunity at Universal Ostrich Farms until the deadly attack by globalist-directed bullets.

Listen to this exclusive interview on this page or at https://Rumble.com/user/PeopleForPeople2022.

What can you do about this coming onslaught? Plenty. Listen, learn, share. This video needs to go out to everyone you can reach. Visit PreventGenocide2030.org to learn more and share that link as well. This is your fight, wherever you live. We have no choice but to win it.