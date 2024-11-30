Brief But Important Video: Please Watch and Share EVERYWHERE. (Updated Link)
Maria Zeee and I talked recently on InfoWars' American Journal, and Greg Reese created a useful, short version of our conversation.
Bottom line: we MUST hold Trump’s feet to the fire and make sure that he and the Republican Congress understand that we understand that every single campaign promise they were elected on requires that we get out of the UN. Every problem that they have promised to solve has been created directly by our adherence to the policies, dictates and demands of the United Nations, an organization to which we have no valid allegiance or treaty obligations of any sort. As in NONE.
That means that every person concerned with any of these issues is a potential advocate for #ExitTheUN. Let’s help them see that!
Share the video, ask them to visit https://PreventGenocide2030.org and take the action there and sign up for this paywall-free substack.
And here is the full interview with Maria Zee:
It's not the UN but the Freemasons who founded and infiltrated all the UN administration.
Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/
Weaponization of Justice
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice
Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald
Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes
Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
The way out of this mess:
16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
In a dirty war against humanity, what should all humans do? Destroy all the pedophile, gencidal, democidal culprits, or only some targets?
Jesus wants us all to forgive each other, and hug, I guess, and pity the ones going to hell, I guess, except maybe if they hurt the Children? - Well, they do.
Not feeling like you are ready to forgive and hug, after the democidal injections and child raping? Want targets to go for? Well, check out "The People's Voice" on Rumble! There you have some good targets to look for!