But I can give you the link and suggest that you watch the video above and make sure that you read his long, but essential article.

You WILL know someone with cancer or turbo-cancer and this information can offer major input the eliminate suffering and help the person make much, much better decisions.

I have treated a great many people who came to me, a drug-free doctor, after they had received “the best” cancer treatment (frequently at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital units all over the NY metropolitan area. Their slogan, heard and seen everywhere, was “The best cancer care anywhere”.)

They came desperately seeking a reprieve from the death sentence they received after chemo and after radiation and after surgery. Sometimes they came after the magic 5 year “Cure” mark (4 years for breast cancer, don’t you know), sporting a recurrence, officially labeled as a new cancer because they were officially cured. Or they came sporting a new cancer following chemotherapy and radiation, both of which are oncogenic (cancer producing).

Occasionally, someone came to me BEFORE all of that, but usually after. And I helped to rebuild their immune system, never treating the cancer, only treating the system that could fight the cancer.

The results were wonderful, most of the time.

But I saw first had the horrifying damage to the patients that was needless, but very, very profitable for the experts.

Personal story: In 1994 I woke up one morning and knew that my beloved husband, Major General Albert N. Stubblebine III, had prostate cancer that had broken out of the capsule (extremely not good). His PSA was incredibly high although he had no clinical symptoms.

He was diagnosed (without a biopsy, thank you!) and he was terrified.

His father had been surgically castrated for prostate cancer and he saw the dismal process called ‘involution’ that followed and foresaw it for himself.

I told him that no one besides the two of us were touching his testicles and began a regimen of intense nutritional support (IV and oral) for immune modulation.

In a year he was cancer free, testicles intact.

General Bert had cancer twice before (he had been exposed to Agent Orange in Viet Nam): lung cancer and parotid gland cancer) before we met. Both times, the Army doctors wanted to do surgery, followed by chemotherapy and radiation.

He refused the radiation and chemotherapy for the parotid cancer, allowing only surgery, saying that if that did not do the trick, he would then consider chemotherapy. None needed.

The lung cancer was more interesting: His first wife was a chain smoker whose second hand smoke apparently gave them both lung cancer, he first, she years later.

His lung lesions were discovered at Walter Reed Hospital where, as a General, he was given first priority for diagnosis and treatment.

He was scheduled for surgery the morning after the diagnosis was made on X-ray. He was both a skilled healer and a powerful meditator. In the morning, when the staff came to prepare him for the surgery, he asked for another set of X-rays to be taken. The doctors (whom he outranked) told him it was unnecessary (adding, “Sir”, of course) but he insisted.

Since he did outrank them, they reluctantly, but obediently took another set of X-rays.

The tumors were gone. He thanked them courteously and left the hospital.

He had meditated them away.

I have those X-rays somewhere in our papers and files. So when I started treating him for the prostate cancer, his immune system, although it had failed (or there would have been no cancer) was still in pretty good shape.

Even with the folks whose immune competence had been smashed by oncological bull dozers, the results with my methods were astonishingly positive.

With that experience in mind, Dr. Yoho’s article, and the video he shares, are of extreme importance.

Save it, share it.

And remember to visit https://PreventGenocide2030.org and support the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act (HR 6645/ S 3428) NOW. Then go back and do it again and SHARE it like crazy.

