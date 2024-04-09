Global governance capture is just that - global. On the April 6, 2024, edition of Catalytic Conversations, Deborah Boehm, Connie Shields and I had the privilege of an extended conversation with an international group of “direct experiencers”.



Our free-wheeling conversation with people from Canada, the US and New Zealand against whom the might of the globalist cabal has been turned when they did the right thing (exposed government corruption as an elected official, won a primary that was supposed to be given to the cabal’s foot soldier, opened up the filthy wellspring of foreign control in the background of supposed sovereignty and more) is informative, direct, intense and eye opening.

Listen and comment, share and then take action.

What can you do? Well, you can help get your country out of the UN. The WHO, which far too many people are focusing on, is just a symptom of the underlying disease: the UN.

In the US, go to https://PreventGenocide2030.org and tell your elected Congressional Members that you want them to co-sponsor, and pass, the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act (HR: 6645/S:3428). Those bills will get us out of the UN, WHO, IMF, UNDRIP and all the other bits and pieces of the noose being tightened around our lives.

Then share it like your life depends on it. Because, quite literally, with a global tyranny devoted explicitly to reducing the population by billions of people, it does.



