https://rumble.com/v4pan66-catalytic-conversations-with-dr.rima-e.-laibow-10-pm-uk-2-pm-pacific-4-pm-c.html

On April 13, 2024 Karen Kingston and Joe Sansone joined Catalytic Conversation hosts Connie Shields (Unlock Alberta), Deborah Boehm (Affidavit Mommas) and me, Rima E. Laibow, MD (Natural Solutions Foundation) for an intimate look at what major movers and shakers, people who are unafraid to speak out and act out, are thinking, saying and doing.

Share

On March 20, 2024, Dr. Joe Sansone, a PhD psychotherapist and political freedom warrior, filed a Writ of Mandamus in Florida. A Writ of Mandamus seeks to compel people in positions of responsibility to act in the way that they are required to.

This Writ sought to compel Governor Ron DeSantis and others in the Florida government to ban the gene-altering jabs, seize the product in the State of Florida and conduct a forensic analysis of the vials to determine their contents.

The Writ relies heavily on the research and documentation supplied by Karen Kingston, a long time whistleblower and specialist in unearthing and decoding the technical realities of these bioweapon measures by blowing a loud and very well tuned whistle on the fraud, deceit and intentionality of these actions by the pharma/globalist cabal.

Both are warriors for truth, freedom and Informed Consent.

Catalytic Conversations brought them together to discuss the Writ, its meaning and future.

Www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com knows that Catalytic Conversations don’t end when the big hand reaches the 12, so they kindly do not schedule programming after the alleged close of our 2-hour time slot, giving us extra time to conduct these vitally unimportant and exceptionally informative interactions.

Our conversation with Dr. Sansone and with Ms. Kingston galloped on for three full hours.

This is a lengthy, informed and informative conversation with two of the most important warriors on our side.

The fact that the Writ was dismissed, but not disqualified is of enormous importance and is discussed in detail.

Enjoy. And then act. What act is that? Visit Https://PreventGenocide2030.org now (or after you listen to the podcast) and take the US or Canadian Action Items there to tell your elected Congressional Members that you demand that they pass the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/ S 3428).

I promise you they will not do it on their own. I further promise that they WILL pass this bill and sustain it over the veto it is sure to get from the Globalist-controlled Oval Office when we, you and I, raise our voices collectively and make it clear to them that they are losing the control of the control that their masters put them there to hold onto and manage.

Catalytic Conversations airs every Saturday from 5-7+ Eastern on www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com and is livestreamed on Rumble.

Leave a comment

I have another weekly podcast as well, the Dr. Rima Truth Reports, which airs on the same platform, www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com, every Tuesday from 6-8 PM. My co host, Counsel Ralph Fucetola and I are fortunate to have yet more conversations with amazing people. The Dr Rima Truth Reports runs on time, though, and ends promptly at 8 PM.

Like Catalytic Conversations, it can be found on Rumble/PeopleForPeople2022.

Please watch and share. And I urge you to take action (no limit to the number of timed you can take it) and mobilize your social media circles to do the same.



Share



