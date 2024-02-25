Catalytic Conversations: How Do We #ExitUN? Important Discussion with Counsel Larry Becraft and SheLaw McFarlane. Part II
Hosts Deborah Boehm, Connie Shields and I had an important, lively, long discussion with eminent attorney Larry Becraft and common law expert, SheLaw McFarlane. Must listen.
https://rumble.com/v4fj1cz-catalytic-conversations-with-larry-becraft-shelaw-mcfarlane-22424.html
This video is the second episode of Catalytic Conversations, a free-wheeling, deep dive round table discussion with knowledgeable people who are ready to learn from each other. It is also a continuation of the amazing conversation we had on the first episode of the show last week.
Last week, Sandi Adams, SheLaw McFarlane and Pissed Off Grandma (Darcy Marten) engaged deeply in the question of how the US and Canada got into the UN/WHO/Etc. and, if not legally actually treaty partners, how to get our countries (and others out).
The link is below this discussion. It is worth listening to.
This week, hosts Connie Shields (Unlock Alberta), Deborah Boehm (Affidavit Mommas) and I picked up the conversation with Counsel Larry Becraft (www.DixieLandLawJournal.com), coming from a traditional legal orientation and SheLaw McFarlane, coming from a Common Law orientation.
The conversation was deep, dynamic and pulled new and important information and implications out of the participants: it was a deeply satisfying, and thought-provoking conversation.
In fact, all 5 of the participants had new information and options to consider by its end. That is precisely what a catalytic conversation is supposed to do!
Listen, share, leave a comment, ask a question, join the conversation.
And remember to join us next Saturday, 5-7 PM Eastern at www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com for our next episode in our series of Catalytic Conversations. The show will be streaming live on Rumble/PeopleForPeople2022 as well.
You can also find our Catalytic Conversation videos on Rumble at PeopleForPeople2022 and at DrRimaHealthFreedom.
Remember to visit httsp://PreventGenocide2030.org and take action there to support the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act (HR 6645/S 3428). We need to pass it with a supermajority so that it can over ride the inevitable veto from whichever sock puppet sits in the chair labeled “Head of State” in the Oval Office.
Here’s the link to Catalytic Conversations Episode 1 (Part I of this discussion on how to #ExitUN: https://drrimatruthreports.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/141987435?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fposts
Great conversation, doc. This is probably the most important discussion the mainstream media, Trump, Biden (both Republicans and Democrats) and their handlers NEVER discuss, and when they do, it’s never honest, but instead twisted in an effort to facilitate war with Russia, China, Iran; WWIII.
Please follow up continuing this conversation; the “house” (Federal Government) entering into agreements with private entities and the destructive consequences; the limits of international law; the federal gov signing treaties with “clubs” like the UN rather that sovereign nations; the absence of case law…
But please contact and correct Larry about Coronavirus origins—1958 United States—NOT China. Sure, it ended up in China, eventually, after decades of development in America and the UK and Israel prior to 2000, and then eventually was sent by American and British agents to China, Ukraine….over a decade later. This constant diatribe by lawyers, doctors, politicians and mainstream media blaming China about COVID is “deadly-dangerous,” and it’s either intentionally-misleading or reckless, ignorant parroting serving only one purpose—helping the war profiteers facilitate WWIII.
I’ve attached a link here (https://open.substack.com/pub/jeffreyplubina/p/the-most-important-video-and-audio?r=1qpmjb&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web) with tons of factual, verifiable information explaining “America’s history” of weaponizing pathogens and vaccines to sterilize and euthanize people going back to the 1800’s, as well as the “realities” of the Coronavirus; it’s 1958-67 American origins and the development of the Vaxx COVID bioweapons. Please forward to Larry and his lawyer friends. Great conversation, otherwise.
Fantastic brainstorming session!