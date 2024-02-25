https://rumble.com/v4fj1cz-catalytic-conversations-with-larry-becraft-shelaw-mcfarlane-22424.html

This video is the second episode of Catalytic Conversations, a free-wheeling, deep dive round table discussion with knowledgeable people who are ready to learn from each other. It is also a continuation of the amazing conversation we had on the first episode of the show last week.

Last week, Sandi Adams, SheLaw McFarlane and Pissed Off Grandma (Darcy Marten) engaged deeply in the question of how the US and Canada got into the UN/WHO/Etc. and, if not legally actually treaty partners, how to get our countries (and others out).

The link is below this discussion. It is worth listening to.

This week, hosts Connie Shields (Unlock Alberta), Deborah Boehm (Affidavit Mommas) and I picked up the conversation with Counsel Larry Becraft (www.DixieLandLawJournal.com), coming from a traditional legal orientation and SheLaw McFarlane, coming from a Common Law orientation.

The conversation was deep, dynamic and pulled new and important information and implications out of the participants: it was a deeply satisfying, and thought-provoking conversation.

In fact, all 5 of the participants had new information and options to consider by its end. That is precisely what a catalytic conversation is supposed to do!

Here’s the link to Catalytic Conversations Episode 1 (Part I of this discussion on how to #ExitUN: https://drrimatruthreports.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/141987435?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fposts