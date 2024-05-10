Blocked London Mayoral Candidate Shyam Baram and anti-Agenda 2030 activist Sandi Adams come back for Part 2 of our dynamic and mind-changing conversation on Catalytic Conversations.



Share



Every Saturday, from 5-7+ PM, on www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com, a truly free and uncensored platform, Connie Shields (Unlock Alberta), Deborah Boehm (Affidavit Mommas) and I have meaningful, challenging and spirited conversations with people who have important impacts on our world.

Last week and this week, our conversation was with a potential contender for Mayor of London who wanted to halt the C-40 lunacy for that city and Sandi Adams, a long-time freedom advocate in the UK campaigning against the municipal capture of our cities and towns by the UN.

Leave a comment

As you listen to the no-holds-barred conversation, you will see that we dug into, and challenged, some basic assumptions about where we are, where we are going and what we have to do to get where we want to be, not where the forces of intentional destruction want to take us.

Spoiler alert: it all depends on getting out of the Unelected Nobodies Death Machine, otherwise known as the UN. And, in the US, that is done by STRONGLY supporting the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2030 (HR: 6645/S: 3428) here, https://PreventGenocide2030.org.

It’s fast, it’s easy and it’s imperative. The UN Pact for the Future is heading our way and it makes the Agenda 2030/Great Reset look like a Sunday School picnic. We stop it now or we are done, folks.

Go to https://PreventGenocide2030.org and take action now, while there is still an opportunity to stop the total destruction of every right that you ever thought you had.

,