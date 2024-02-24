Catalytic Conversations: Is Your Country Legally a Member of the UN?

Last week: Part I. This week, Part II

Hey, folks, mark your calendars for the second installment of this Catalytic Conversation: Larry Becraft, widely known as "the Dean of the Patriot Lawyers" will join us Sandi Adams, “SheLaw” McFarlane and the Catalytic Conversation hosts in a continuation of the amazing conversation we began last week in our first episode of this new podcast.

Please join us this Saturday and mark your calendars for some critically important, fearless and uncensored conversations that have the power to change things - and make them right!

New time: Saturday 5-7 PM Eastern live on www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com and streaming on Rumble/PeopleForPeople2022.



In case you missed it, click on the image above to listen to Part I of the conversation where Connie Shields (Unlock Alberta), Deborah Boehm (Affidavit Mommas) and I host Sandi Adams, “SheLaw” McFarlane and Pissed Off Grandma (Darcy Martens) dig deeply into whether our nations are actually part of the UN or not and what that means for getting out of the UN Death Machine (#ExitUN).

Suggestions for folks you’d like to hear on Catalytic Conversations? Great! Put your thoughts in the comments. We read them. They matter because we are smarter and more effective when we learn from each other!

