Meaning of iatrogenic

I·at·ro·gen·ic

/īˌatrəˈjenik/ adjective

1. relating to illness caused by medical examination or treatment: "drugs may cause side effects which can lead to iatrogenic disease"

Origin and history of iatrogenic "induced by a physician," 1920, from iatro- ιατρός+ word-forming element meaning "a physician; medicine; healing," from Greek iatros "healer, physician" -genic- γένος. +word-forming element meaning "producing, pertaining to generation;"

The prevention of iatrogenic disease depends on the iatros, the doctor, being able to apply clinical judgement. The ability to apply clinical judgement requires the ability to think and evaluate. The ability to think and evaluate requires the freedom to ask questions and reach divergent decisions based on the answers to those questions. The ability to reach divergent decisions and apply them for the good of the patient depends on the intellectual honesty and moral compass of the doctor.

Absent that, your care is based on a bot mentality that can, and eventually probably will, kill you. Case in point? COVID.

How many doctors saw what was happening to their patients and colleagues in the non-event of the supposedly lethal, supposedly novel infection and asked why what was happening did not fit what a virulent virus was supposed to produce? How many of them looked at the lack of efficacy of vaccines to protect against respiratory infections? How many of them questioned the reason for using an untested vaccine type for a non-lethal condition, especially in children? How many of them questioned the prohibition on early treatment? How many of them questioned the purpose of quarantining the healthy rather than the ill? How many of them looked at their case load and realized that the jabbed were harmed out of all proportion to any protection they might have had even theoretically? How many of them exercised the caution to stop the jabbing when they saw that it was associated with cataclysmic and unexpected illness and death would require in halting the jabbing?

Share

Ask it another way: how many doctors were willing to continue asking questions that they were told not to ask, to refuse to do harm that they were ordered to do and refuse to remain silent, as they were threatened with destruction unless they did so?

Leave a comment

Shockingly few. And they are heroes. Those who did not make those same choices are, in my opinion, criminals, one and all, who abused and abandoned the most sacred trust that one human being can bestow into the hands of a stranger: to do no harm and endeavor to do the maximum good, no matter the cost.

I say that as a member of the club, as a licensed physician. Every doctor on the planet had within his or her hands the means to change the world, since they were charged with protecting the patients whose wellbeing they were entrusted with. Every and every doctor on the planet could have stopped the massive death and destruction the bioweapon jabs brought us. They had the fulcrum to move the world in their hands. The fulcrum is the question they should have, could have, were, and are, duty bound to ask. If doctors cannot question, no one is safe as a patient.

It was the governments that brought us the bioweapons, with our own money. It was the doctors (and nurses and pharmacists and other willing assistants to the doctors) who complied us into an active, on-going genocide, genetic and reproductive cataclysm and tragedy whose entire dimension may never be fully known.

We expect physicians of every type (MD, DO, Naturopath, DC, whatever) to have several characteristics so that they can make decisions which will provide us with the care we need to prevent suffering, ease suffering, correct the cause of suffering and do so in the spirit of compassion and intelligent decision-making.

We expect them to have knowledge and experience in whatever we need and in a great deal more. We expect them to want the best for us as their highest and most pressing good in the interests of our well-being and to seek, and reap, their own well-being as a consequence of doing -and being - that for us.

Yea, well, not so much, if your government has anything to say about it.

Every modern tyranny captures the medical profession before it launches its attempt to overtake society first. Once that has been accomplished, the launch can take place and the iatrogenic suppression, destruction, social restructuring and death can begin.

Except for doctors like the brave and beautiful people exemplified by the heroes I had the pleasure of speaking with on my two podcasts.

Listen to these doctors and be grateful for brave and honest people. And ask yourself why you would ever trust your body, or that of those you love, to people who had the same information but chose to not ask the questions that must be asked by a doctor deserving of our trust.

Kirk Moore, MD - injected saline at the request of parents to protect children from COVID bioweapon dangers: prosecuted by DOJ, case dropped suddenly:

Dr. Renata Moon, a pediatrician who dared testify about her own private opinion before Congress on her own time and was punished by her university, hospital and Medical Board for asking why kids needed an experimental vaccine that was harming them.

Dr. Charles Hoffe, a Canadian community doctor who noted the harm done to his patients and asked questions about it, resulting in massive assault by the system in retaliation

Dr Stella Immanuel who stood on the Capital Steps and proclaimed her truth with other Front Line Doctors, asking their questions.

These four heroes are not the only brave doctors we have, thank heavens.

They are examples and models for every doctor.

I have two podcasts, Dr. Rima Truth Reports (Tuesday, 6-8 PM Eastern) and Catalytic Conversations (Saturday, 5-7 PM Eastern) on which I have lengthy, uncensored conversations with really interesting people. All of these videos are from our Catalytic Conversations podcast. Join us for both at Rumble.com/user/PeopleForPeople2022 and take part in our live chat.

And thank you!

Please listen to these two