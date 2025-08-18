Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary's avatar
Mary
2d

Tell it Dr. Rima! Every doctor who didn't, or dont do their due diligence to give safe and effective treatments to their patients are usually ignorant, foolish, wicked and are of no benefit to sick and suffering people. Let's not forgot that allopathic medicine shouldn't be associated with healing anyway. Emergency care and antibiotic medicines I hear are generally the best two things allopathic medicine has to offer. People who are living with terminal or chronic diseases would be better off to work with an honest integrative medical specialist if they could afford the services in my opinion. Otherwise, I believe many people would fare better if if they would learn about improving their gut health, and taking in better nutrition, antioxidants and herbs that will release parasites and toxins from their bodies. And these activities should become a part of our lifestyles I believe.

I know someone now who is worse off now with their medical treatments than they were a year ago. I think this individual, and many more people would have fared better without the one-size-fits-all run of the mill medical treatments and prescription meds. Even high quality vitamins and minerals, and other antioxidants would have probably done more to minimize their suffering. And actually promote healing. If people didn't learn anything from all of the covid lies and vaccines. I'm not so sure that everyone will catch on to the other lies about diseases and medical treatments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2dEdited

You have made the case to avoid all doctors except perhaps in a dire emergency. Who can you trust? It is obvious that most doctors are cowards when they should be leaders in the field of health. Who needs that? I need a doctor to help me get well no matter what, not murder me in order to tow the big pharma line of death or the government's for that matter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rima E Laibow MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture