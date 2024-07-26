CharLee Simons and I have very different backgrounds, but we converge powerfully at freedom, truth and power. That’s the power of truth, not force. So, it was a wonderful conversation.

I reached out to CharLee initially to ask him to embrace and share with his audience the 10 Million Patriot Challenge. I am asking you to do the same thing: Take the challenge, share the challenge and make it your own.

https://PreventGenocide2030.org

Why? Because the single most important thing we can do individually and collectively right now is disengage the US entirely from the UN Death Machine.

And right now, the US Congress has before it the means and method to do that IF they pass the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 and override the Oval Office veto it will inevitably get.

Why does that matter to you? Because the UN is doing precisely what it was conceived to do: creating a total global tyranny with most of humanity disposed of and the remaining remnant reduced to serf status - forever.

It is, in fact, the tool of the globalist elite and it is very close to a total takeover of every single aspect of our lives, from the DNA outward.

That is, after all, pretty grim. The fact is, though, that the US Congress can, if you compel it to do so, literally stop the globalist cabal in its tracks.

And it does not have to suddenly see the light on the road to Damascus. It does not have to become pure and noble. It only needs to have massive input from us to make it clear to the Congress that if it does not do what We, the People are directing it to do, it will lose control of the very control that the Congress is used by the Globalists to maintain. Congress does not want that to happen.

So, in every case of which I am aware, when We, the People, bang on Congress in our millions, Congress does what we tell it to do and will pivot 180 degrees to calm us down.

Fine. We will be nice and calm once we get the US out of the Death Machine which is very close to grinding us to powder through Agenda 2030, Smart Cities, 15 Minute Cities, One Health, Sustainability Development Goals, Comprehensive Sexuality Education, Gender insanity, Bio Digital Convergence and all the rest of their foul nonsense.

And that’s why we need to stop them by extracting the US.

I believe firmly that 10 million people making the same demand of Congress will force their hand and compel them to accede to our demand: get us out of the UN.

Once that happens, we can begin the hard work of rebuilding what the globalist cabal has spent the last 140 years taking apart in order to reduce us to serfs. We are on the brink of their victory - or ours.

I vote for us. The 10 Million Patriot Challenge can give us that victory. Take it and make it your own here: PreventGenocide2030.org.