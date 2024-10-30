There is a great deal of talk about Common Law, Natural Law, and more. And if you listen to the wrong voice, even a well-meaning one, you can find yourself in a world of hurt.

Say, for example, that you understand that the IRS has no legal reason to exist and that there is no positive law that authorizes it. And say, for example, that you decide to follow the road map of the Common Law expert who tells you in great detail why you do not have to pay taxes or answer for your decision not to do so.

Do you save a ton of money, or do you go to jail? The outcome would make a big difference in your quality of life, right? But there is a good deal of info floating around about these matters and it seems to me that you really, really want to get it right.

Counsel Ralph is an attorney, Deborah is not. I trust both of them. You really, really want to hear what they have to say in this dynamic conversation.

And while we are on the subject of what is real and what is useful, it is real that we have a shot at getting the US out of the UN. All we have to do is propel Congress to pass the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/S: 3428) and sustain the inevitable Oval Office veto here: Https://PreventGenocide2030. All it takes is a couple of minutes. Take the steps, help save, with no exaggeration at all, humanity.

