The UN’s promise is Heaven. The reality is a Hellscape.

You have to hand it to them. The Globalists hire the best PR guys in the world, and they really do sing a glorious song of peace and harmony and everybody happy all the time. It’s a lie, of course, but, dang it all, they are really, really good at the sweet serenade they sing! This is the propaganda of war, without the open declaration of war.

They know this and have been fighting a war against us and our survival since at least the end of the 19th Century when the absolutely psychopathic Rockefellarian Predatory Philanthropists decided that they were entitled, through their great wealth, to, quite literally, decide who would live, who would die and who would reproduce in a world of their own remaking.

Time for a bit of fun. A rebus is a puzzle whose meaning is depicted in images and sometimes letters. Here is a rebus with just images that will tell you what my professional psychiatric diagnosis of these people and their state of mind (and morals) was - and what it is for their present-day members:

Right! You got it! They are BCS: Bat Shit Crazy! These people, wealthy and privileged though they are, belong in a lunatic asylum or, better yet, a facility for the criminally insane because that is precisely what they are. Never, ever, think of, or refer to them as “elite”. They are just rich: there is nothing “elite” about a rich, homicidal lunatic.

And, to our detriment, they have already fought a thousand battles against us without going our noticing that they had gone to war. Now we have to do exactly the same.

On this first day of 2026, in the final years leading up to what the Destructocrats and Controllagarchs hope will be our final demise, and what we will see to a very different outcome. the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) has arrived!



It is time for our C3 Army, the one that fights without violence or weapons of destruction, to resist the globalist agenda and end the deadly regulatory capture which spells our death knell unless we stop it.

It’s really pretty simple: we resist - and prevail in removing them, or we surrender and they destroy us.

They are fighting for control. We are fighting for survival. It’s a huge military advantage in this war we are fighting. And, yes, it’s a war. And wars require armies to fight them.





Let me be very, very clear. We advocate absolutely non-violent warfare following Sun Tzu’s wisdom “… To subdue the enemy without fighting is the acme of skill.” But this is a war that was brought to us by these mad(wo)men and we have no choice but to prevail.

That’s why we are recruiting you for the Army the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3). And here is Connie’s recruiting poster. I urge you to click on it and join up now:

In fact, the first of our weekly Members’ Only Fireside Chats (included when you join the Council of Concerned Citizens and become part of its Army, is this Tuesday, January 6, 2026, 8:30-10 PM Eastern Standard TIME.

When you sign up for your membership in C3, your Thank You email will have the link admitting you to the Fireside Chat. We won’t be recording it so we can speak frankly and freely: admission is strictly limited to C3 Members.

Why do we call it an Army when we are not advocating violence? Simple. Here is what my brilliant friend and colleague, Connie Shields, has to say about it:

“Why We Call It an Army

Because armies aren’t defined by violence.

They’re defined by:

Readiness

Discipline

Shared purpose

Mutual reliance

And right now, the most dangerous position is standing alone, uncounted, and disconnected.

Who This Is for You Ask?

This is for:

Canadians who watched rights disappear quietly

Americans who feel the republic thinning out

Britons who no longer recognize their institutions

Australians who lived through compliance theater

Europeans who know decisions are being made far away

Different accents.

Same moment.”

You can read Connie’s spectacular substack recruiting for the C3 Army (and subscribe to it) here:

Is it really a war? Well, what else would you call it? There are people out there who do not know you but want you and yours dead. They have immense capacity and endless resources and, to put it baldly, statistically speaking, they want you dead. Not you personally, mind, because they do not know or care about your personally. But they have made it clear that they want 9 out of 10 of us dead. And the 10th? turned into an obedient, mindless cyborg through mind-machine interfaces engineered to accept whatever it is given - or not given.



We’re talking Agenda 2030, folks—the UN’s grand blueprint for “sustainable [sic] development [sic]” that’s anything but sustainable for folks like you and me. Everything is all gussied up to sound sweet and nice, but we all understand the reality.

Look, we’ve got four years left before we reach their so-called “finish line” for total reorganization of society. That’s plenty of time for us to rewrite the ending. Take them seriously. They plan to modify and neuter us completely, keeping us as data mines and nothing more, owning nothing and drugged enough to be placid, which they mistakenly identify as “happy”.

The reality is that if we fail to rewrite that ending, it is, quite literally, the end of humanity as we know it, from the DNA outward.

Think of it like the final lap in a marathon where the runners aren’t jogging for fun; they’re sprinting toward a world remade according to their floridly psychotic image. This isn’t some vague conspiracy scribbled on a napkin—it’s a meticulously laid-out plan from the United Nations, adopted by nearly every country back in 1992, promising “peace and prosperity” but delivering something far more sinister.

This reorganization is super slick. It’s brilliantly well-organized, with layers upon layers of inverted language, laying out layers and layers of strategies, partnerships, plans, protocols, policies and programs, along with their timelines that make your head spin. it’s so complex and comprehensive that it is, quite literally, virtually impossible to keep track of it all.

Of course, it’s abundantly well-funded— we’re talking billions from global elites, corporations, and governments who’ve bought in, hook, line, and sinker.

But here’s the kicker: Despite the lovely words and warmly evocative illustrations, this whole shebang isn’t even remotely about serving you or me. Nope, it’s catering to the globalist puppeteers, the technocratic overlords, whose agenda devalues us and erases us from the world ledger, valuing profit, control, and power above human freedom and flourishing. In fact, to them, human freedom is an irritant while instead of seeing us flourish, they want to see us gone.

Through transhumanism (merging humans with machines until we’re more cyborg than soul), bio-digital convergence (tracking every heartbeat and thought via tech), currency tied to social credit scores (where your money vanishes if you step out of line), and the comprehensive destruction of personal, property, and parental rights—topped off with ruthless censorship—they are designing a world for us where we’re either no longer welcome on “their” planet or relegated to rigidly controlled denizens of what they euphemistically call “15-minute cities.

Picture this: These aren’t cozy neighborhoods; they’re open-air concentration camps disguised as eco-friendly utopias. In them, your movement is monitored and restricted—want to visit family across town? Better check your carbon quota. Resource access? Doled out based on your “good behavior” score. Living space? Tiny, efficient pods where privacy is a relic. Information flow? Curated and censored to keep you in the dark. Every aspect of life— from what you eat to what you say—rigidly controlled under the Klaus Schwab-ian mantra, “You’ll own nothing and be happy.”

Take a moment to watch the following animated depiction.

Happy? I think not.

These forces—the ones reorganizing every nook and cranny of society for their benefit, not ours—have been playing the long game. Their greatest successes are, 1. Convincing us that they know what they are doing and have the right to do it, without our acquiescence or permission and 2. We are powerless to stop them.

Both are lies. And the C3 Army of Resistance has been formed to change the outcome of their game, long or not.

These long-game players have achieved massive regulatory capture of our governments and civil societies, twisting laws, policies, and even cultural norms to suit their vision. Think about how Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Big Government have grown inextricably intertwined; it’s no accident.

They haven’t totally succeeded. Not yet. They have not quite finished their game. There’s a chink in their armor—a window of opportunity, in these final four years where we, the awake and the aware, can step up and say, “Not on our watch!”

Have I helped light that spark inside you that is determined not to let the UN/Globalist Cabal win? I certainly hope so.



Look, I will be 83 this year. I joined my first freedom organization when I was 12 (and got kicked out for “wrong think” when I was 13!). Remember, I’ve been in the trenches for decades—exposing truths about health freedom, vaccine mandates, and the erosion of our rights—and I’ve seen what happens when good people band together. We’ve stopped wars - literally, stopped bad bills, awakened minds, and built communities that thrive on truth and resilience. Agenda 2030 isn’t inevitable; it’s a plan, and it’s our job to disrupt and derail that plan.

So, what’s our play? Join the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) and become part of the Army of Resistance to make sure that the UN/Globalist death machine grinds to a sputtering, sparking and self-destructing halt. Join us for the Member’s Only Fireside Chat this coming Tuesday, January 6, 8:30 PM Eastern Standard Time. [Note corrected date]

It is essential educate yourself and spread the word—share this article, talk to your neighbors, host a truth-telling gathering (virtual or in-person, no masks welcome). Dive into resources like the UN’s own documents or my archives here on DrRimaTruthReports.substack.com. Second, resist the creep: opt out of digital IDs, support local economies, homeschool if you can, and push back against censorship by using alternative platforms. Third, connect and organize—join or start groups focused on sovereignty, like health freedom networks or community resilience projects.

We’re not powerless pawns; we’re the heroes of this story. These next four years? They’re our chance to sprint ahead, cross our own finish line of freedom, and build a world where we own our lives, our choices, and our futures. Imagine it: A society rooted in real sustainability—human connection, natural health, and unbridled creativity. That’s the vision that gets me out of bed every morning, and I know it fires you up too.

You see, it really is not too late to stop it - providing we do the work. And together is the only way we can do it.

Drop a comment in the chat: After you join the C3 Army, tell us what’s an action you’re taking in 2026 to push back? Your stories inspire me, and they inspire others.

We’ve got more truth bombs coming your way—because knowledge isn’t just power; it’s our superpower!

We’ve got a big year ahead of us. Together.

If you have not joined C3 yet, hit that button below.

