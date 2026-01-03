Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

User's avatar
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
6hEdited

I love the idea except for having to pay. I'll give you the reason:

The one thing that keeps us enslaved is the money system - money issued by banks.

Most banks are owned by Zio-Jews so it's in our best interest TO GET OFF THE FN STUFF.

Wouldn't you agree? The one thing that could really hamper their hold on our throat?

That is money.

So how about this - I am doing this work for free and I believe if we truly understood how crucial money is to keeping us enslaved, you would hold your nose every time you came across it. So you'd want to get off it. What a wonderful experiment it would be too -to do things a different way for this "army" to do. How about we used our own reward system for those who join and for those who have anything to do with circulating the system, received these "rewards"? Instead of using the banker's money system? So that would mean everyone simply came into the "army" by providing an email address.

We need to discuss these matters - new systems.

Systems we can use right away because they're easy and doable.

Nothing would be mandated in this system.

And all speech is free.

This is what it means to build a new model, n'est pa?

Bucky would be proud.

Let's do it in this army?

I would also suggest another word than "army" because the new paradigm I would imagine requires us to be more intelligent than violence and "army has the imprint of violence to it. Let's initiate our own narratives and turn this paradigm on it's head. In the new paradigm all sides are heard - and other principles which I'd love to discuss and at length, somewhere, with willing participants.

Let's live by this most prevailing principle - All speech is free.

I'd love to live in a world like that wouldn't you?

That sound argument trumped any violent threat and that even the mere suggestion of violence would illicit the same horror as someone picking their nose in public.

Tra Ders's avatar
Tra Ders
7h

Yes yes yes

We are being given no choice

I cannot be dominated by criminal and stupid, I know too much

