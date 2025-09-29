Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Terry's avatar
Susan Terry
4d

Dr Nagase was traumatized by the RCMP and the Courts back in December 2021, when he and Dr Mel Bruchet were speaking publicly about Bonnie Henry murdering babies - over 80 stillbirths in one day in BC - 13 in Lion's Gate Hospital. Dr Nagase was also badly beaten up by 4 officers, when he refused to stand up for a judge in court, about this case. He has literally lost his marbles. The 80 year old Dr Bruchet was taken in handcuffs (4 RCMP cars) on a staged 911 call from his temporary tenant Patrick Vivanco, claiming that Bruchet was murdering his cats! This tenant was a plant, who was at a rally about Bonnie Henry, claiming he needed a place to stay for a few months... (long story short). I have recordings of calls with the 3 doctors (Bruchet, Nagase & Hoffe) who were planning strategies to remove Henry from office. Dr Bruchet was taken prisoner and thrown in Lion's Gate Psyche ward (25 days), took away his phone and visitor privileges, on false claims of 'schizophrenia'. Dr Paul Lim gave him a number of doses of Loxapine and Abilify that have contraindications of "DEATH" for anyone over 60 years age. Bruchet made a "great escape" during a 'day pass' and survived miraculously, although he has some issues of scrambled memories. He took RCMP and Lionsgate to court - yet is still in process, due to other criminal circumstances and regarding the AIN - John Cipolla & Glenn Bogue, who are both banned and disbarred prosecutors. He is greatly in need of legal assistance ... If you know any lawyers who can help serve justice to Bonnie Henry, Dr Paul Lim, Brian Conway and several other named parties in this lawsuit, please contact me ASAP sterry@icumedia.net. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 replies by Rima E Laibow MD and others
Elsa's avatar
Elsa
4d

Wow!! I have just gotten to tis article and the comments, including those of Dr Nagase. I shake my head. What is happening with him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
106 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rima E Laibow MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture