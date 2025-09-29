The Universal Ostrich Farm obtained an 11th hour Temporary Restraining Order from the Canadian Supreme Court literally within hours of the ostriches’ ordered cull although such TROs are very rarely granted. (Kudos, attorney Umar Sheikh.)

Every time the Ostrich side makes a forward stride, the nay sayers spring into action, circulating vicious, vapid and inaccurate falsehoods. You can bank on it. Or, rather, apparently, they can.



This time, the flapping mouth is

attached to a previously well-respected physician, Dr. Daniel Nagase, MD, a family practice and ER physician who practiced medicine in British Columbia and Alberta until his licenses were suspended and or surrendered.

He calls the ostrich farm a psyop (?? are the ostriches made of cardboard?) and says that because most lab protocols call for animals to be killed after experimentation, the ostriches must be, too, totally ignoring the concept of a research flock or herd in animal husbandry and research. He also says that they were infected with deadly things that they were not and falsely alleges that contracts exist which do not. And he then draws mistaken conclusions from factually inaccurate information, exemplifying the old GIGO principle: Garbage In, Garbage Out

His Alberta license was cancelled for non-renewal and non-payment of fees, and there’s a notice next to his name in the College of Physicians of Alberta registry saying he is forbidden from writing mask or vaccine exemption letters, prescribing ivermectin or from treating any COVID-19 patients.

I appreciate the fact that he was doing all of those things, by the way.

In British Columbia, College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. issued a citation alleging misconduct by Nagase, who resigned his license to practice in B.C., accusing him of violating professional standards by “making public addresses regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues that included his making misleading, incorrect, or inflammatory statements about vaccinations, treatments and measures for COVID-19.”

I probably agree with most, or nearly all, of the comments he made, based on what I have heard him say before this.

Dr. Nagase brought a case to the BC Supreme Court for $66.6 Million Canadian accusing B.C. Supreme Court Master Grant Taylor of violating, among other things, Nagase’s “right of protection and preservation of the vessels of my bloodline [and] … the vessels of the souls of my children.”

The amended version suggested Taylor was responsible for Nagase’s children being vaccinated against COVID-19 because it was Taylor who wrote an order barring Nagase from contacting either child between November 2021 and November 2022, during which time they presumably received their shots.

The case was thrown out of court when it was ruled to be “frivolous, vexatious and an abuse of process”.

I do not understand what “the protection and preservation of the vessels of a bloodline” or the “vessels of the souls of his children” mean, but that makes no difference. He was attempting to hold officials responsible for harm related to the COVID shots and I would support and celebrate that.

None of this, in my mind, speaks against Dr. Nagase. In times of censorship and the capture of medicine by tyrannies, good doctors surrender and lose their licenses, get portrayed as bad doctors and punished in the courts. In fact, I have always seen Dr. Nagase as an ally and colleague. Until this morning.

That’s when I sat, slack jawed, watching the video you’ll find in Connie Shield’s substack below. In it, Dr. Nagase says things that are wrong, incomprehensible and off the wall.

To make matters worse, comments, questions and corrections by Connie Shields, who waded into this mess with well-informed comments and questions (see below) were been disabled so no correction, or even debate was possible.

Why? Why does a narrative have to be protected from interaction and correction, debate and discussion? Because it is propaganda (political) or dogma (religion). There is no other reason. In anything even remotely resembling a free society, there can be no other reason.

When the other side controls us we are, obviously, Controlled Opposition. When we control ourselves, lie and censor ourselves and each other, we are also controlled opposition. Neither way of getting there gets us where we want to be. Here is Connie’s substack. It says what needs to be said. Read and share, please.

There is a monster, but Universal Ostrich Farm is not the monster. Dr. Daniel Nagase is not the monster. CFIA, although despicable, is not the monster. The United Nations is the Monster, and it has seized control of every aspect of governance and civic life. Therefore, it is essential to exit the Death Machine AND THEN TO DETOX EVERY CELL OF THE BODY POLITIC FROM THE PARASITIC REGULATIONS THAT HAVE INFESTED IT.

How? Visit PreventGenocide2030.org,

spend some time there and think about how you can start the detox process locally, regionally, nationally or internationally. It’s about your life, quite literally.

Censoring and blocking each other solves nothing. While we diddle frivolously,

the other side readies our demise.

Maybe we should focus on that instead of attacking each other. We need to seek out each other’s questions, challenges, disagreements and emerging consensus, not stifle them. Using the tools of oppression to justify oppression never leads to freedom. It leads to more oppression. Every time.

