Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
2h

As long as ISrahell has the say in the US (and the entire world), it will become worse and worse and worse.

Americans will soon die in great numbers in Iran just for the benefit of the biggest shit hole in history and their Greater Shithole dreams, that is the world in the end, to make that absolutely clear.

Get rid of these psychopaths or most Americans will die one way or the other.

How is it possible that in every single office of the political wohres of the US sits an AIPAC psychopath who decides what is going to happen?

How is it possible that the biggest shithole in history even controls the US military now?

10 Minutes to Understand How Israel Is Taking Control of U.S. Defense Tech - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2efZQkExqI0

The Balfour Declaration, a scrap of paper that is conditioning the entire planet. - https://odysee.com/@MickeHagenbo:9/-5620440872525655357:0

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
1h

I will surely sit down as soon as I add my comment and listen to the presentation BUT any law, rule, regulation, EO, treaty, international agreement, mandate that violates Art. 1 Sec. 8 (which lays out the few and defined powers delegated to the federal government by the states) is null and void of law. States have the right and the duty to nullify. TN has acknowledge nullification and there is legislation in which to create 5 pathways in which to invoke nullification at the state level. All the states and the people of the states have to do is refuse to comply with anything unconstitutional that comes from the federal government. The Supremacy Clause clearly states federal law trumps the state AS LONG AS IT IS IN PURSUANCE OF THE CONSTITUTION. The General Welfare Clause and other clauses throughout the Constitution does not extend the federal governments authority outside Art. 1 Sec. 8. It is time people truly understood the original intent of the contract/compact between the states and the federal government. Like any contract when the parties go outside the boundaries of the contract/compact the action is null and void. I will listen to the video but I am sure it will not change the fact that the states have more authority than the federal government. The Constitution was written to limit the federal government and keep it from doing exactly what our founders left Britain to begin with. The Bill of Rights were written because the people were afraid the Constitution wasn't enough to keep the government in its lane. The real problem is the American people do not understand the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights and they believe only what the government tells them it means. They do no research on its original intent and most have never even read the documents. THAT IS THE REAL PROBLEM. Secondly, those that do understand the original intent in most cases do nothing to fight back but the people of TN have what they need in that legislation and have fought to get it passed for several years and will not give up until it is passed.

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