Council of Concerned Citizens: Join here
https://PreventGenocide2030.org/C3
Were you there? We had a great meeting with about 68 visionaries who get that we have a major problem and we had best find a way to solve it. Now.
So, we spent a couple of hours together at an open Fires Side Chat where I presented a power point on Loper Bright and how this massively important SCOTUS case gives us a powerful tool we need. IF we use it properly.
The Loper Bright SCOTUS case overturned the “Chevron Deference” which told the Courts that whatever an Agency said a regulation (and, hence, the law) was, deference had to be given to the Agency’s regulation and interpretation. That, of course, is the perfect setting for Regulatory Capture.
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A note about how this all works, in very simplified form:
1. A legislative body (Congress or a State Legislature) passes a statute (“law”) saying this or that should happen.
2. The appropriate regulatory Agency (e.g., Commerce, Health, Transportation, etc.) promulgates rules or regulations, opens a public comment period about its proposed regulations and announces it publicly (sometimes they do and sometimes they don’t and sometimes they hide this part).
3. The public comments are carefully considered (sometimes they do and sometimes they don’t and sometimes they hide this part).
4. The Agency finalizes its regulations, supposedly taking into account the public comments (sometimes they do and sometimes they don’t and sometimes they hide this part).
5. The finalized regulations, which are supposed to provide the operational or working end of the statute, go into effect and now have the force of law.
A captured Agency uses this structure to institute legally compelling regulations, policies, procedures, grants, programs, public-private partnerships, etc., to do precisely what the forces that have captured it want it to do: outside/globalist forces tell an Agency what to have its regulations say, regardless of the law (i.e., regardless of the US Constitution) and the Agency does what it is told/paid to do.
Company X or Citizen Y says, “No WAY!”
and takes the Agency to Court. Under the Chevron Deference policy, the Agency does what the Agency wants (that is, what its controllers want) and the Courts have to tell Company X or Citizen Y, “Sorry, folks. Nothing we can do. You’re outta luck!”
Loper Bright changed all of that! Now that the Chevron Deference has been swept away, the Courts MUST pay attention to the law that Congress passed, not what the Agency twisted that law into via the toxic process of Regulatory Capture.
Remember that the theory, at least, is that every law passed by any legislative body MUST adhere to and uphold the Constitution. If our cases are strong enough, and they are well enough shaped and directed, Loper Bright gives us a powerful tool to use. Here’s the video which contains the Power Point focused on how Loper Bright just might be the answer we have been seeking to unravel and reverse globalist Regulatory Capture:
And here is the link to the PowerPoint contained in the Video.
Loper Bright has been there since 2024. Our side apparently failed to notice just how powerful it was until the amazing Dr. Joe Sansone and I were having a chat about his new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. 2
I told him that I was deeply disappointed that the campaign to mobilize enough people to force the US Congress to amend and pass the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle had foundered on the rocks of public disgust, distrust and disengagement of the Congress of the United States.
People could not believe that even massive political pressure could mobilize that body to do anything positive at all.
Without that, I said, what have we got to end Regulatory Capture? I told him that I didn’t know of anything else we could use.
”Au contraire!” said my fellow warrior, “What about Loper Bright?” And the light bulb went off!
OF COURSE!
Bring brilliant legal minds together to create pivotal cases using Loper Bright’s requirement that the Courts address the Constitutionality of the Agency’s regulations per the statute per the US Constitution, choose the spear carefully and choose the place where the thrust is delivered to the Globalist Beast, use enough of those carefully honed and precisely thrust spears and we can weaken the beast sufficiently to, quite literally, save humanity from the globalist genocide, transhumanism and enslavement it is so desperately threatened by.
This starts, as I have pointed out, in the US but it can then spread as other freedom movements see how to create similar options in their own systems and regulatory structures.
So what do we need to do this? Simple:
1. The Will to make derail Regulatory Capture
2. The Masses to implement the Will
3. The Minds to use the momentum of the Masses
4. The Money to actualize the tactics created by the Minds
We’ll need a powerhouse think tank with the best Constitutional and Freedom legal minds that exist. We’ll need passionate supporters, large and small, to create and fund the creation and thrusting of the legal spears and communicate effectively to as many people as possible. And we’ll need a fierce and unyielding conviction that we not only CAN do this, we SHOULD and, in fact, MUST do this.
Interested? Take the following steps:
1. Join the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) here: Join
Membership is whatever you choose, from $1US per month on up. Everyone is welcome!
2. Watch the video above and spend a little time with the Power Point on our strategy
3. Share this post and the links with your Circle of Influence. That’s https://PreventGenocide2030.org/C3 Tell people who might be interested in not being annihilated or enslaved, skip the ones who love the coming Globalist enslavement.
4. Share your thoughts with me at Dr.Rima@NaturalSolutionsFoundation.com and
5. Join us next Tuesday, August 25 at 6 PM Pacific for a focused working session. Got a lawyer or paralegal or legal scholar friend? Bring them along! Here’s the link to register for the Tuesday evening Fireside Chat: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/fxFFY073S2KMK4R40ZDPwA#/registration
In case clicking on the image above does not work, use this link: https://preventgenocide2030.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/Loper-Bright-Regulatory-Accountability_End-of-Regulatory-Capture-through-Constitutional-Oversight-1-1-1.pdf
Preorder Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul here: https://amzn.to/4bELkB4
As long as ISrahell has the say in the US (and the entire world), it will become worse and worse and worse.
Americans will soon die in great numbers in Iran just for the benefit of the biggest shit hole in history and their Greater Shithole dreams, that is the world in the end, to make that absolutely clear.
Get rid of these psychopaths or most Americans will die one way or the other.
How is it possible that in every single office of the political wohres of the US sits an AIPAC psychopath who decides what is going to happen?
How is it possible that the biggest shithole in history even controls the US military now?
10 Minutes to Understand How Israel Is Taking Control of U.S. Defense Tech - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2efZQkExqI0
The Balfour Declaration, a scrap of paper that is conditioning the entire planet. - https://odysee.com/@MickeHagenbo:9/-5620440872525655357:0
I will surely sit down as soon as I add my comment and listen to the presentation BUT any law, rule, regulation, EO, treaty, international agreement, mandate that violates Art. 1 Sec. 8 (which lays out the few and defined powers delegated to the federal government by the states) is null and void of law. States have the right and the duty to nullify. TN has acknowledge nullification and there is legislation in which to create 5 pathways in which to invoke nullification at the state level. All the states and the people of the states have to do is refuse to comply with anything unconstitutional that comes from the federal government. The Supremacy Clause clearly states federal law trumps the state AS LONG AS IT IS IN PURSUANCE OF THE CONSTITUTION. The General Welfare Clause and other clauses throughout the Constitution does not extend the federal governments authority outside Art. 1 Sec. 8. It is time people truly understood the original intent of the contract/compact between the states and the federal government. Like any contract when the parties go outside the boundaries of the contract/compact the action is null and void. I will listen to the video but I am sure it will not change the fact that the states have more authority than the federal government. The Constitution was written to limit the federal government and keep it from doing exactly what our founders left Britain to begin with. The Bill of Rights were written because the people were afraid the Constitution wasn't enough to keep the government in its lane. The real problem is the American people do not understand the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights and they believe only what the government tells them it means. They do no research on its original intent and most have never even read the documents. THAT IS THE REAL PROBLEM. Secondly, those that do understand the original intent in most cases do nothing to fight back but the people of TN have what they need in that legislation and have fought to get it passed for several years and will not give up until it is passed.