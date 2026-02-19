When I opened today’s Mind Matters and Everything Else substack, Dr. Sansone’s excellent substack, I found this important document from Australia’s OK Then News.

Dr. Sansone will be joining me for an in-depth, 2-hour discussion this Saturday, February 21, 2026 from 5-7 PM Eastern when Dr. Rima Truth Reports presents our Catalytic Conversations podcast with my cohosts, Deborah Boehm and Connie Shields.

If you have not had a chance to interact with Dr. Sansone before, this is your chance through our interactive chat on our livestream at Rumble.com/User/PeopleForPeople2022.

Dr. Sansone has crafted legislation for each state in the US to make mRNA shots illegal for use in living things since it is, in fact, a bioweapon. Your state can pass this legislation now.

Not only that, Dr. Sansone is putting the finishing touches on his remarkable book on the Dark Tetrad that shows itself as what he identifies as a disease of the soul permeating and destroying our society which he has labeled “Psychopathic Authoritarianism”. I am really looking forward to diving into that discussion, and I invite you to share your thoughts and questions with him.

Our chat is moderated by Vanessa, who brings the livestream chats and comments to us for real-time responses. This is a unique opportunity to dialogue with a philosopher/warrior who is also a practicing psychotherapist and, along with it all, a hell of a nice guy!



These genocidal jabs, of course, are brought to you by the same folks who are trying to trap you into the Digital Gulag, 15 Minute Cities, The Great Reset, Carbon Capture and Carbon Taxes, Normalized Pedophilia, Eating Ze Bugs, Fake Meat and Milk, Propagandemics, One Health, The New World Order and more: That’s right! The Death Star known as the United Nations.

And they have accomplished all of this mayhem and destruction through sliding in regulations, policies, protocols, practices, guidelines and other “official permission slips” over the last several decades so that they could get away with, quite literally, murder. Mass murder.

How do we stop them? Well, we create a massive public mobilization (which means we need a large-scale PR campaign to get our message out effectively to very large numbers of people) and a Congressional education component in Washington DC to 1. Amend the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 now before both houses of Congress so require a complete review of all these UN-compliant permission slips and cancellation of them if they are not lawful under the US Constitution (which most are not) and

2. Amend the Act to prevent the US from ever being a member of any organization that could become a world government and

3. Pass the Act and getting it signed

To make that happen, we need you, yes, you, to visit PreventGenocide2030.org/C3 and become a member. How much? That’s literally up to you.

Uniquely, you decide what the cost of your monthly membership is, based on

A. How much your freedom and your life are worth to you and

B. What you can realistically afford.

How about a buck a month? How about $10 a month? More? That’s great. Frankly, if you care enough to subscribe to, or follow, this stack, then I invite you to care enough to fund freedom before there is nothing left to fund.

What does membership get you? What does your membership buy?

1. Active participation in a practical, workable and realistic solution to the core problem that is destroying our personal and national sovereignty (and, frankly, C3’s solution is the only one that I know of that will actually go to the core of the problem, not just its tentacles).

2. An opportunity to be an active part of that solution through the Members’ Only Fireside Chats every Tuesday at 5:30 PM Eastern time. When you join, you will receive the admission link.

These private, un-recorded Zoom meetings are working sessions where creativity, dynamic participation and open discussion are providing a vigorous forum for people from every part of the globe to become part of the solution.

Bottom line? Either we take the necessary active steps to solve the deadly problem now threatening every aspect of our lives or we are, quite literally, giving our approval and our strength to the destroyers. The Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) was created to be the fulcrum to allow us to apply the leverage of power to the situation.

We have no choice but to succeed since no one else is coming to rescue us.

NOTE: I know Congress is nearly totally corrupt. I know that our elected officials serve the will of their blackmailers and paymasters. I am well aware of the structural and moral deficiencies in the process of representative democracy. BUT I am also well aware that when public political momentum is strong enough, the Congress gives the demanding public what they demand. Then, if we let them, they go back to doing what their puppet masters tell them to do.

We need to get the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Act of 2025 amended, passed and signed now. Then implementing it will be up to us. Join C3 Now.