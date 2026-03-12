Deflection and misdirection are powerful tools to make people believe that they are seeing what is important and deceit makes them believe that what they saw is real. Tyrants love deflection, misdirection and deceit.

They are, however, incompatible with the rule of law and with justice. So, putting aside your conviction or mine about whether Reiner is innocent or is guilty, I would like to propose that we focus for a moment on what the issue actually is and why whether Reiner rots in jail for something he did not do and was not given an opportunity to defend himself against or not is very, very important to your life and mine.

A correspondent wrote to me asking what I thought of a piece by Claire Edwards utterly vilifying Reiner and concurring with Huges/Fitts about his guilt.

No matter how brilliant she might otherwise be, she, like Hughes and Fitts, have been seriously misdirected and have missed the point.

Here is what I wrote to my correspondent:

Why did Mexico and Germany collude to concoct a lie, lure Reiner to the German Consulate in Tijuana and kidnap him without a warrant, without due process, without notifying him of his rights, allowing him an attorney? Why did Germany hold Reiner under illegal conditions without proper access to legal counsel for far longer in pretrial detention than is permitted under German law? Why did the chief judge in the case announce to the open court near the start of the long-delayed proceedings that it did not matter what evidence was presented, the verdict was going to be “guilty”?

Why did the judge prohibit the defense, but not the prosecution, from speaking aloud in Court?

Why did the prosecutor confer with, and enter into agreements with Fischer and her colleagues?

Why was Reiner denied his legal right of access to his wife and attorney repeatedly before and during the trial? I spent many hours grilling Reiner directly over all the strange and troubling ICI financial and other irregularities. How did I do that? on the phone while he and Ilka were in Mexico. I was on the phone with him immediately after he and she returned from their walk and found their passports missing. I was direct and persistent: I wanted to understand what had actually happened and why this ugly confrontation of charges and counter charges was taking place. I did not want to be associated with a liar, a grifter, a thief, a person of poor character of any sort and I am most assuredly not shy about pursuing truth. Through hours of discussion and my personal due diligence, Reiner was open, consistent, freely forthcoming with any information that I asked for (pointing me to documents with which I could verify his statements (which I carefully accessed). Nothing was amiss, out of place or inconsistent. All of the movements of the money were clearly reasoned and carefully accounted for. This is not secondhand information. It is firsthand conversation and due diligence. Now, if that was lies and deception, it was brilliant. But to return to my questions at the top of this email: assume for a moment that Reiner had engaged in shady dealing (I personally do not believe that, but assume it for a moment for the sake of discussion), why would Germany not have secured a proper warrant and engaged Mexico’s cooperation, as treaty and alliance under International Law, requires? Why would the wild judicial irregularities have been necessary? Why would forbidding Reiner’s lawyers to make verbal utterances in open court have been necessary? Why would the judge have declared that no matter what evidence was presented, Reiner would be found guilty? Leave the who struck John aside: this says that Reiner was being treated as a political enemy, not as a criminal and, frankly, that tells us everything we need to know: Germany has left the rule of law behind, and political prisoners are punished for wrong think and wrong speak.

The demonization of the ADF makes that very clear. So the problem is not really whether Reiner’s conviction is correct on the facts (although I believe it is not). The larger, and, really, more important issue is whether a State has become a private fiefdom to some overlord or political controller. If it has, justice has been the victim, free speech is dead and Reiner is merely a canary in the dark and dangerous coalmine of tyranny.

I personally believe that Reiner is innocent as charged and I believe that a just justice system will free him (if there is a just justice system, that is).

But this is not about Reiner’s guilt. It is about the guilt of the German/European/Globalist tyranny and its utter and complete disdain for your rights and mine.

The Ostriches were not guilty of being diseased. They were brutally slaughtered ultra vires (outside the law) anyway. Guilty or innocent, Reiner was kidnaped and robbed of his rights. And so can you be unless we make this right.

Visit PreventGenocide2030.org/C3 to find out how you can protect our rights in explicit and meaningful ways.