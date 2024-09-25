https://rumble.com/v5g7vhp-dr.-rima-e.-laibow-truth-reports-24th-september-2024.html

Dr. M. Anthony Harper is a man of the strongest convictions and years of experience inside the White House Press Corps. From his experience, it’s not a pretty place, as deep-thinking place or a place of much real journalism.

And his experiences, up to the time he refused the COVID jabs and was ejected, rather than be injected, and since, now that he is allowed back in, speak of highly lopsided partisanship and corrupt dealings.

Dr. Harper is a man of deep and abiding Christian faith which informs his political stances. We differ and, to my deep delight, Council Ralph, Dr. Harper and I had a fascinating, civil and highly thought provoking discussion about the place of religion/theology/faith in public life and about the limits, if any, of free speech.

It was a spontaneous, intelligent, fascinating and surprising conversation. Please listen, like and share.

I have mentioned the things we did not necessarily agree upon. What we did agree upon is how very important YOUR participation in the 10 Million Patriot Challenge to support the US withdrawal from the UN Death Machine is. You can provide that impetus to help make the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 a reality here, PreventGenocide2030.org.

By the way, to help fund Dr. Harper’s return to Washington and the White House briefing room, you can support him here, https://gofund.me/74ea76e9 and follow him at InterMountain Christian News, http://www.imcnews.org

NEWSRAEL, https://www.newsrael.com.

By the way, Catalytic Conversations, Saturday, September 28, from 5-7 PM on Rumble.com/user/PeopleforPeople2022 and www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com, will be graced by a special guest: Dr. James Thorpe, truth telling physician per excellence!

What Dr. Thorpe has to say is incredibly important. Make sure you join us.

That would be wonderful!