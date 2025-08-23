This rabbit has been poisoned by that great VD, Bill Gates. What’s a VD, you ask? A Vector of Death. Vast numbers of wild animals have been jabbed because, well, because there are lunatics, including, but not limited to VD Gates, who believe that they can do whatever they want to do and what they want to do is destroy life on this planet.

These are, after all, the same BSC (that’s Bat Shit Crazy) madmen who are intentionally dimming the sun because, well, because something. And if you call them “elite” in my earshot, you will get a lecture on how, although they have really expensive clothes and private jets, they do not even have the worth of pond scum in my understanding since pond scum has a place in the world and contributes to it, unlike these monstrosities.

Share

These are the same yahoos who believe that involuntary gene manipulation of you and yours is good for them and theirs, so they are doing it have done it to more than 2/3 of the human race, and they are coming back for more.

But why stop at humans? Humans live with, love with, cuddle, touch and breath the air shared by their pets. So why not use them to bring the poison to even more people?

Your pets are being used as vectors to “inject ” poison you and your family through their vaccinations, which are communicable mRNA vaccinations. Which you pay for, of course, and the vet profits from. You take Rover or Mr. Paws home, love them up and get dosed, over and over and over again with the poison. And so do the kids.

Leave a comment

Wild animals are being injected poisoned with mRNA jabs, growing grotesque and unprecedented tumors. How long before these growths start showing up in domestic animals and in us?

Oh, wait! Turbo cancers are already almost a commonplace among the jabbed. Whoops!

Are we there yet, Daddy? Are we ready to make “No” really mean “Don’t you dare!” and make it count?

Are we ready to acknowledge that the UN is the Global Death Machine and that the Global Death Machine is real? Are we ready to push back and mean it?

How do we do that? We push back by getting the Hell out of the Death Machine’s expensive, corrupt, beautifully packaged eugenics system (obvious and necessary) and then getting its operating system out of our government, finance, transportation, agriculture, health, education, communication, science and military (less obvious but utterly essential).

Now, instead of sinking down under the weight of this nightmare, take a deep breath and realize that we ARE the resistance.

And, as the resistance, we must act, but act thoughtfully, strategically and effectively. We have the determination to survive and limited resources, which we must deploy carefully. They have the determination to assure that we do NOT survive and virtually unlimited resources.

Right. Strategy, not tactics are needed to win this war for our very survival.

Our side is, sadly, very good at tactics without strategy. Stopping this or that, saving the other thing, while worthy in itself, is a tactical battle which, even if won resoundingly, does not kill the beast.

We need to kill the beast, which means thinking strategically and choosing our tactics to support our strategic victory.

It’s pretty straight forward, really: killing the |Beast (UN) and rooting out its spawn (regulations and control mechanisms woven into our institutions) is strategy. Solving any of the subsidiary issues which make up the Beast is tactical. You cannot win a war using tactics in the hopes that tactical victories will add up to a strategic win. They won’t. They never do. You can only win a war using strategy supported by tactics.

First, visit PreventGenocide2030.org and spend some time reading. Next, take the steps at that site and call Congress and demand that the people who allegedly work for you co-sponsor and support the Disengaging From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 (HR:1498 / S:669) with the following amendments:

1. The US can never again join or participate in any organization with the capacity to become a world government and

2. All UN-compliant regulations, protocols, practices, guidelines, policies and partnerships must be examined and replaced with those which are consistent with US Constitutional and Statutory Law and with the interests of the United States.

Note: I do not care what the politicians want or think. Massive public demand forces them to act. That is what is important, that it be massive.

Then post your participation on social media and urge others to take the same steps and share it with their communities and add something new: visit YourNews.com. Become a citizen journalist (which is easy and free) and start sharing, and posting, your reasons for wanting to get out of the Death Machine. Set up meetings with others in your area, which YourNews.com makes really easy) or meet electronically.

Start showing up at local governance functions (e.g., School Board, City Council, Board of Health, Water Use Commission, Zoning Board Meetings and demanding that any and all UN compliant guidelines, practices, laws, regulations, programs, etc., be removed and replaced. Mobilize your friends and neighbors. YourNews.com is a powerful tool, which becomes more powerful each time we use it.

It’s free and it’s there for us, allowing us to derail one of the most pervasive and toxic misinformation strategies: convincing us that we are alone and powerless.

Turns out we are the many and we are the power source.

Visit G. Edward Griffin’s Red Pill University.org, where you can Take the Tour - Red Pill University, and connect with others who are determined to defeat the destruction of the individual under the weight of the collectivist “greater good”. You can read more about that in G. Edwin Griffin’s free book, “The Chasm”

It’s nearly too late. Not quite, but nearly. How about we prevent VD Gates and the other Vectors of Death from succeeding?

And stay tuned for my next substack featuring a private chat with the utterly amazing G. Edard Griffith.

Oh, by the way, we need your donations to PreventGenocide2030.org. Give generously. We are the resistance, and we have bills to pay so we can keep resisting!