Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Flowingbrooke's avatar
Flowingbrooke
2d

Thanks for an informative post. There is a podcaster I listen to that shares our same beliefs. His name is Gregory Manarrino, and he has podcasts on both YouTube and Substack. He has a large following and, like you, is trying to wake up the masses. I will leave a note for him to read your posts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bonnie's avatar
Bonnie
2d

This is an AI manipulated picture of a RABBIT, not a deer - that fact negates your whole story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Rima E Laibow MD and others
111 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rima E Laibow MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture