The more we look rationally at what we supposedly were in deadly danger of dying from, the more we see that literally everything we were told is the absolute inverse of what turns out to be true.

But when we start looking, really looking, we find that it’s all about Malthusian Management, depopulation, and it has been for a very, very long time

So what do we do? We look deeply into the lies to find the truth, no matter how uncomfortable that makes us.



Before he was killed, President William McKinley said, “The truth will set you free, but first it will make you very uncomfortable.”

The truth is that the long-laid genocide, dehumanize, demoralize, disintegrate, corrupt and collapse connection, decency, values, judgement, loyalty, trust, reason and, ultimately, love, is being brought to fruition now, right now, and will be maintained by the social and governmental control mechanisms already embedded into every level of human activity (save reproduction and that is currently under cataclysmic assault).

All of this has been managed by the front-facing operation system of the destructocrats called the “United Nations”.

30 or 40 years ago, just getting out of that body might have been sufficient to stop the utter destruction of humanity. Today, we are long past that point. The mechanisms of control have been inserted into our world at virtually every possible level so an additional step is urgently needed.

It is pretty clear that President Trump is on track to withdraw the US entirely from the UN. But that means nothing unless then next part of the withdrawal is to examine all of the UN compliant regulations, standards, protocols, practices, recommendations, compacts, collaboratives and agreements that enact and enforce UN standards, practices and goals.

Since every aspect of governance, including health, education, finance, travel, agriculture, environment, municipal, judicial, labor, State and National laws and practices are already almost totally UN-Compliant, actual membership in the UN itself is supernumerary, kind of like the extra nipples that this dude had attached to his body:

Personal note: I cannot even begin to fathom why he did that, but apparently, that floats his particular, unique and rather weird boat. Whatever!

Now that they have seized control of pretty much every aspect of our world, the destructocrats really don’t need the insinuation and insertion mechanism, that is, they really do not need the UN itself.

So, our task is 1. Get the US out of the UN and 2. Get the UN out of the UN. Other countries are welcome to follow the same process and will when we show them that it is possible.

If these two steps, clearly outlined at PreventGenocide2030.org, are not followed, then the most destructive forces the world has ever seen will prevail and humanity will, in fact, be so altered and diminished that humans, as a species will, quite literally, no longer exist.

So, truly, failure is not an option.

At PreventGenocide2030.org there are instructions on steps you can take to push back by:

1. Pressuring Congress to get the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 passed and signed (that gets us out of the Death Machine) and

Pressuring Congress to Amend that bill so that the unwinding of UN control from every aspect of society can be accomplished and the regulatory structure can serve our needs, not the needs of the destructocrats and controlagarchs.

We have, in case you have not noticed, run out of time. They destructocrats are moving, quite literally, at warp speed. And they do want most of us dead, all of the remainder infertile and unable to question or resist as they reset our lives, our expectations, our very essence for their own purposes.

This is the time for the heroism of effective, strategically chosen defiance, not tactical flailing.

And, frankly, our side is very good at getting distracted. In my opinion, the single most important thing we can do, planet wide, is to sever all ties with the death machine, reject its tools and tactics (as Joe Sansone and other brave leaders are showing us how to do)

My brilliant husband, Major General Albert N. Stubblebine III (US Army, Deceased) taught me a great deal about waging, and winning wars. One of the things I learned from his is that no war has ever been won on the defensive. And this is most assuredly a war for the survival of humanity.

Losing is simply not an option. What can you do well that both acts against our defeat and mobilizes others and does it now? Do it.

And write me at releyes3@gmail.com to share what you are doing or put it in the comments section of this post.



