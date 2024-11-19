This is the idiocy being wrought upon our children and grandchildren. By the way, what about the 61% if Spanish children who were not happy after seeing pronography.

When you visit PreventGenocide2030.org to take the 10 Million Patriot Challenge, you are building momentum for the introduction and passage of a bill to withdraw the US from the UN.

After you do that, check out The UN’s War on Children at that same site,

where you can read the utterly Bat Shit Crazy Technical Guidance for the utter destruction of our children

in which you will learn that it is a goal for children to become “proficient in the use of online pornography by age 9” which is, by the way, before most children have even entered puberty.

Lust, we learn, is to be developed by age 4 and parents are to begin masturbating their babies from birth, to “teach” children about their sexual natures.

In fact, this insanity is using the techniques of MK Ultra of constant and overwhelming sexual stimulation to enhance susceptibility to mind control and other programming. Note that this atrocious piece of pedagogical fecal material says it is “evidence-informed”, meaning, as far as I can tell, that if a piece of information can be twisted to appear to support some conclusion or another, it will be distorted to do so, like the “39% of Spanish Children were happy after viewing pornography”. Happy? Anxious? Hyper stimulated? Compliant with what the adults wanted them to say?

And what happened later, or to the other children? This is not evidence. It is utter garbage designed to create what we now know is a regularly employed tool of deceit: make-believe science, which we are then supposed to follow.

The truth is

They really are coming for your children. And we have a moral responsibility to not let them accomplish the destruction of the innocence of childhood and the innocents who are our children.

And the only way to do that is to force the Congress of the US and President Elect Trump to follow through on Trump’s promise to end the devastation of our children. That can only happen when we leave the UN since all of the dictates about childhood sexuality and sexuality education, gender lunacy and mutilations, all of it, comes directly from the UN.

Being in the organization means that we continue to act as if it holds sway over us. Take action now. It really is imperative. That site again? PreventGenocide2030.org.

