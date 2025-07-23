Lovely patter piece to give us joy. The dark reality of how the globalists want everything to come together is not this:



And this:

It is really this

and this:

and this:

Share

and this:

Leave a comment

unless this happens:

But to make that meaningful, we need you to:

How much? That, of course, is up to you. We urge you to ask yourself what your health and freedom are worth to you and those you love and then make a generous donation (hint: recurring donations really help us greatly.

But right now, if it’s something like this:

Well, we understand that quite well. But you can Like, Share, Comment, encourage people to sign up for this substack, and, if they can, donate to support health freedom as well.

And thank you, however you contribute your support!