Dr Joe Sansone Is One of My Favorite People. Listen to His interview on My Podcast. He'll Be One of Yours, Too!
Joe Sansone is funny , smart, earthy and politically very, very astute. Not only is he a pleasure to talk to, but he's politically savvy and making a huge difference in the fight against tyranny.
ANNOUNCEMENT: Catalytic Conversations, my brand new Podcast, will continue the powerful discussion about whether our countries are, in fact, actually legally in the UN Death Machine at all, and if so, how we get out. Our guests will be Counsel Larry Becraft, UK Agenda 2030 Activist Sandi Adams and Canadian Legal Warrior Shelaw McFarlane. Join hosts Connie Shields (Unlock Alberta), Deborah Boehm (Affidavit Mommas) and me Saturday, 5-7 PM Eastern live at www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com and livestreamed on Rumble/PeopleForPeople2022.
And now: Joe Sansone, PhD - a man worth listening to!
I had the immense pleasure of sharing two hours of intelligent, inspiring and insightful conversation with Dr. Joe Sansone on February 13. Please treat yourself to being inspired by a brilliant and important example of what people like you and me can do when we take responsibility for understanding what the problem is and figuring out what we can do about it.
Dr. Joe is at the head of the Ban the Jab movement that is spreading rapidly so that counties, political party units and other parts of the social organizations that make up the fabric of our society are declaring for informed consent, sanity and the end of medical [and other] tyranny.
Please share this interview along with the important site, httsp://PreventGenocide2030.org where you can support the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act (HR 6645/ S 3428) now before the US Congress and the Canadian Parliamentary Petition soon to be presented to Parliament. It is up to us to compel our legislators to #ExitUN, that is, to get us out of the Death Machine and all of its parts, including #ExitTheWHO.
Dr Rima Truth Reports is a reader-supported publication. There is no paywall, so everyone is welcome to leave comments, participate in the community and read everything here since nothing is hidden behind a paywall. Your subscriptions and donations help to support our work and are deeply appreciated.
Dr Joe Sansone Is One of My Favorite People. Listen to His interview on My Podcast. He'll Be One of Yours, Too!
The enemy is not out there. It is us. Our own DOD, CIA, and everyone they bought off and blackmailed.
A solution A remedy To the Color of law governance on Oregon
It is not about peace and justice. We may be able to go thru this time without a fight. It is unlikely that evil will retreat without a struggle. Justice is not available. Remedy is the goal. There is no justice for all the evil we have acquiesced to since March 1861. "They" are killing us and incarcerating us. We are they. My brother is on the de facto side. It will not be peaceful until the medical, military and judicial tyrants are gone. That could be a while. Meeting our responsibilities to ourselves and our progeny is a remedy program not a peace program.
We need a few definitions to start with. Mindset!! Nomenclature!! Definitions and the proper source for your definitions!!. Assume the mantle of a man or woman with our progeny. Your provenance, unique on Earth, from the unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, read the opening paragraph again When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to
(1) dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and
(2) to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should
(3) declare the causes which impel them to the separation. 1776; the 1777 Confederation and perpetual Union's articles stiled The United States of America's Constitution 1859 prior to 1861. The United States of Washington District of Columbia Inc. is the de facto.
We are sovereign (see https://www.1215.org/lawnotes/bouvier/bouvier.htm ) all of us are Sovereign. Only us and kings, and other governments. See also de facto page 416 Black's 6th edition) illegal and illegitimate. We are de jure lawful and Constitutional page 416. They changed the definition in Blacks 11th edition.
So, only you can obtain and hold the mindset, no one can do it for you; we cannot do it alone. Use the proper names for everything and spell it out. Then definitions: Bouvier 1856 is the only Constitutional dictionary. We have Black's 1st edition 1891, 4th, 5th, 6th 1991, 11th current. Words are important, use them correctly, as best as you can. It will take a conversation or 10 to get comfortable with what causes Cognitive Dissonance, Stockholm Syndrome et alia.
The solution is written out, read and follow the prompts, no interpretation needed. We have the documents, close enough, we have the dictionaries, good enough, now for the mindset. the initial conversion to implementing your move to the III%. Then the perseverance and determination to see it through www.orsja.org.
Lincoln’s E.O 100 Lieber Code https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Lincoln%27s+EO+100+Lieber+code&atb=v382-1&ia=web, still in effect 2018 US Army’s Martial law plan.
Ex parte Milligan https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ex+parte+Milligan&atb=v382-1&ia=web,
Mookini 303 https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mookini+303&atb=v382-1&ia=web, hid Article III courts
The United States of America https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+United+States+of+America&atb=v382-1&ia=web, our name for the several states named in 1777. Britannica lies on this link
United States located in Washington District of Columbia, forts, ports and needful buildings the government service company for the several states. It has morphed into United States of Washington District of Columbia Inc
It took www.orsja.org 4.5 years. By taking it one step at a time as we figured it out. The paperwork to establish a Constitutional de jure provisional government on each of the several states and commonwealths and territories can be accomplished in 30 days by Jural Assemblies of 5 people on each state; 15 hours of work; 100 bucks for postage and 40 bucks for a seal.