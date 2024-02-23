ANNOUNCEMENT: Catalytic Conversations, my brand new Podcast, will continue the powerful discussion about whether our countries are, in fact, actually legally in the UN Death Machine at all, and if so, how we get out. Our guests will be Counsel Larry Becraft, UK Agenda 2030 Activist Sandi Adams and Canadian Legal Warrior Shelaw McFarlane. Join hosts Connie Shields (Unlock Alberta), Deborah Boehm (Affidavit Mommas) and me Saturday, 5-7 PM Eastern live at www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com and livestreamed on Rumble/PeopleForPeople2022.



And now: Joe Sansone, PhD - a man worth listening to!

I had the immense pleasure of sharing two hours of intelligent, inspiring and insightful conversation with Dr. Joe Sansone on February 13. Please treat yourself to being inspired by a brilliant and important example of what people like you and me can do when we take responsibility for understanding what the problem is and figuring out what we can do about it.

Dr. Joe is at the head of the Ban the Jab movement that is spreading rapidly so that counties, political party units and other parts of the social organizations that make up the fabric of our society are declaring for informed consent, sanity and the end of medical [and other] tyranny.

Please share this interview along with the important site, httsp://PreventGenocide2030.org where you can support the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act (HR 6645/ S 3428) now before the US Congress and the Canadian Parliamentary Petition soon to be presented to Parliament. It is up to us to compel our legislators to #ExitUN, that is, to get us out of the Death Machine and all of its parts, including #ExitTheWHO.

Dr Rima Truth Reports is a reader-supported publication. There is no paywall, so everyone is welcome to leave comments, participate in the community and read everything here since nothing is hidden behind a paywall. Your subscriptions and donations help to support our work and are deeply appreciated.

Share Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Leave a comment