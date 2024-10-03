Jennifer Hillegas is a passionate, articulate and charming advocate of the idea that the US can be recaptured for law, order, justice and freedom by turning to the law, ideas and ideals of the Founding Fathers. She is an advocate for, and helps to spread the work of, TacticalCivics.com, founded by David M Zuniga.

TacticalCivics.com advocates the formation and deployment of the Constitutional Militia, the County Grand Jury and has a membership organization providing training and direction in these areas for its members via videos, a training center, books, etc.

The organization is open to people of religions (or lack thereof), which subscribe to the “Christian-Judeo” principles (carefully not the more familiar “Judeo-Christian”, but I am not sure why) of law and values. That means that the group is limited to non-Muslims since, according to Jennifer, Muslims subscribe to Sharia law, which is antithetical to the principles upon which the US is founded. I asked her whether Muslims who do not subscribe to Sharia law would be welcome in the group, but did not receive clarification.

Citing a historical precedent in which a county grand jury caused the impeachment and removal of a corrupt official and the subsequent impeachment and removal of the judge who refused to act on the evidence of the official’s corruption, using the principles of Common Law, Tactical Civics is organized, logically enough, by county. Citing the 3242 counties in the US, Jennifer shared with us that there are members of chapters of Tactical Civics in more than 1900 of them. (Since Louisianna, alone of US States, does not have a legal system based on Common Law, it might be well to subtract the 64 counties of Louisianna and note that there are really 3178 applicable counties where the Tactical Civics strategy might apply. That’s almost 60% of US counties (excluding Louisianna, of course). If they are correct, their potential is enormous.

I am not enough of a legal scholar to opine on their strategy although I can certainly admire their dedication to restoration of the republic and what it stands for and can do. I have more difficulty with the religious bent that they have, but, again, that is their choice, not mine.



I certainly hope that they have a pathway to justice and a true return to the rule of law and I have an invitation to each and every member or follower, adherent or student of Tactical Civics and David Zuniga and for everyone else within sight of my words:

You are all invited to take the 10 Million Patriot Challenge to help force the passage of the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 here: PreventGenocide2030.org

Why? Because as long as the US remains a member of the Unelected Nobodies, the UN, and leaps to support and enact its deconstruction of personal or national sovereignty, we have no possibility of recapturing, restoring or resurrecting, recreating, refining or reestablishing our Representative Democracy. None.

So join now in helping to create the political momentum necessary to force the Congress of the US to pivot on this policy dime

It’s up to us, folks. Tactical Civics, Common Law and other communities of people interested in maintaining the Rule of Law under what John Kerry says is a dead letter, the US Constitution, need to quickly act to pass this legislation so that we can, in fact, restore what the UN Death Machine has destroyed carefully and systematically, which is, in fact, exactly what it was designed to do.

