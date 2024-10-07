Alberta, Canada’s, Premier is Danielle Smith.

She commands fierce loyalty among the United Conservative Party Faithful for being anti-globalist and pro-populist while, in my non-Canadian, looking-at-it-from-a-large-political-and-national-distance she is presiding over, and running cover for, the disintegration of a province and a country, favoring globalist deceit and destruction over ethics, morality, sanity and the rule of law.

William Makis, MD

Dr. Makis takes Premiere Smith to serious, explicit and very meaningful task for her complacency, her complicity and her compliance with child and adult harm, with medical malfeasance and with murder.

If you live in Alberta, this is politically actionable information. If you live in Canada, it is, too.

I live in the US, however, and can neither vote in Alberta nor any other part of Canada. But what Dr. Makis has written should lead to my action, and yours, no matter where you live.

I know, and, if you think about it for even a micro-second, you know, too, that the same things are happening where you live, whether it is Tennessee or the Tyrol, Canberra or Cambridge, White Hall or Wilmington.

Children are being damaged by doctors and pedophiles, gender lies, poison food, injections, injunctions and indoctrination that cripple them as surely as if a foot were amputated.

Adolescents have been damaged, and destroyed by intentional “education” and social engineering. The goal is to make sure they become disaffected, drugged, depressed, defocused, disoriented, dispirited and demotivated by being lied to about the very nature of reality, biology and their immediate future.

They have been led to believe that their options are nil so as they float in a rudderless, disintegrating world, they are ripe to become no more than compliant, chronically unhealthy, obedient, if resentful mind slaves, ready to become part of the trans humanized internet of bodies.

Culture has been reduced to the bizarre and meaningless (see the expensive and wildly insane Paris Olympic extravaganza for examples).

Gender is turned from a biological reality into a mythical construct ruinously modified with State approval, and often at State expense and rights are turned into wrongs while wrongs are turned into social virtues.

Inequality is rebranded equity while racism, tribalism, greed and Marxism are institutionalized, overturning centuries of progress toward real institutional equality in a brief span of irrational marxification of the courts and institutional practice.

Danielle Smith is a typical Globalist Sock Puppet,

doing what she denies she is doing, denying what she is actually doing while denying it.

Dr. Makis takes her to task for her criminal compliance in the areas he knows intimately: health, health care delivery and administration.

Imagine if there were an Albertan like Dr. Makis who knows the law and can call out Ms. Smith for her corruption and collusion in the destruction of the rule of law and the judiciary

Imagine if there were an Albertan like Dr. Makis who knows education and psychology and can lay the violation of educational and psychological precepts, regulations, requirements and achievement metrics at this elected Public Servant’s feet

Imagine if there were a forensic accountant like Dr. Makis who could find, document and make public the fiscal and administrative corruption of the governance shell game, missing money and underhanded doings, stretching them out for the public to see and prosecute

Now imagine that we are talking about YOU, whether we are talking about Alberta or Alpharetta, Andalusia or Athens, and the people you know with knowledge, expertise and specific understanding of what is NOT going well, what is NOT right at each level of wrongness, what needs to be exposed and what needs to be ended, corrected, repaired and reformatted.

Let’s imagine that you are able, that you are willing, that you understand how important it is for you to stand for humanity, not to cower for ease and safety.

You see, Dr. Makis is relatively isolated. Yes, he has our support and, yes, we believe and champion him. But what if there were not 10 brave Dr Makis’ or 100? What if there were a thousand of him and a thousand forensic accountants and a thousand undertakers and a thousand teachers and a thousand principals and a thousand lawyers and a thousand judges, all telling inconvenient truths, citing specifics and naming names, all at the same time, from the smallest municipal unit to the largest?

Let me tell you a story that I was told many times when I was living in Chile so we can take the lesson from it and turn it upside down, to our advantage.

You will remember that Milton Friedman, the CIA and a group of other social and economic “engineers” organized a violent, bloody and brutal coup in Chile in 1973. Salvador Allende, the democratically elected President of Chile, killed himself on September 10 of that year and Augusto Pinochet began a 17-year reign as Chile’s US puppet and dictator.

When Pinochet came to power, Chile, like many countries in the world, ran on baksheesh, graft, corruption, bribes for pretty much everything, great and small, I am told.

Pinochet and his brutal thugs were clearly not opposed to graft, but they were not willing to share the spoils. So “anti-corruption” squads would make a visit, I am told, to the office or public location of a person accused of accepting bribes or graft. It was, I was told, important to make this visit as public as possible. The uniformed thugs would walk up to the accused, who was given no opportunity to defend himself, of course, put a gun to his head and blow his brains out. Publicly.

The results were, as you might expect, a cowering terror, but they were also the total elimination of any and all petty bribery. The great ones, of course, continued (and continue) their corruption unabated.

I have lived, traveled and worked in many countries in South and Central America, Europe, Eurasia, Asia and Africa. In a great many of those countries, graft, bribery, baksheesh, money under the table, are normal, expected, inevitable, pretty unremarkable realities at every level. But not in Chile. To this day, the lesson remains learned: there is absolutely no petty graft in the ordinary conduct of daily or official life in Chile.

I am absolutely not recommending execution squads. But I am making the point that when large numbers of people decide that it is in their best interest (in Chile through fear) to change their behavior, they do it, and they do it persuasively and pervasively.

So while Pinochet and his thugs got rid of corruption by making it too expensive for the person taking bribes (or accused thereof) though a bullet, I suggest that we make it to expensive for the people destroying society with their complicity and corruption with a bulletin, not a bullet, like the one that Dr. Makis has hear produced.

Peacefully, accurately, pointedly, I ask each of us with whistles to blow to blow them, with perspectives on corruption to propagate them. Dr. Makis is not guessing. He is specific and particular in whom he names and what he accuses them of doing or abetting or not doing.

It is a beautiful model. Let’s use it.

Dr. Makis, I do not know you. We have never spoken, but I admire you, I support you and I revere the honor of your outrage. Please reach out to me so that we can find ways to support each other’s truth telling and passion for health and freedom.