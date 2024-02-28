Why do we need to leave the UN/WHO and all other parts of the international globalist Death Machine? Unless you are a contender for the Darwin Awards, it should be pretty obvious by now, but, just in case someone you know has not figured out that the source of all our suffering is, in fact, the UN, please share this video with them.

And either visit, or revisit, https://PreventGenocide2030.org to support the bills before the US Congress right now, the Disengaging Entirely From The UN Debacle Act (HR 6645/S 3428). The Action Item allows you to send an email urging your Congresswo/men co sponsor and support these bills.

Canadian? Please urge your MPs to support the Parliamentary Petition signed by 90K+ people for the same purpose: get Canada out of the Death Machine.

And share the goodness: let other people know that you have taken this action, support it and urge others to do the same.

And remember to mark your calendars for the next episode of Catalytic Conversations, this Saturday 5-7 PM Eastern at www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com and livestreamed on Rumble/PeopleForPeople2022.

We’ll be talking about the insanity taking place now called “rewilding” and the breathtaking land grabs going on all over the world, right now, courtesy of UN.

What land grab? Well, like the fact that Trudeau gave away 20% of Canada’s land mass a couple of days ago.

That sort of land grab. Oh, they gave away Vancouver a while ago, too.

It’s happening all over the world so you will be forced to move to those urban dog kennel concentration camps called “15 minute cities”.

Now would be a good time to listen up and do something about it, don’t you think?

Dr Rima Truth Reports is a reader-supported publication. There is no paywall, so everyone is welcome to leave comments, participate in the community and read everything here since nothing is hidden behind a paywall. Your subscriptions and donations help to support our work and are deeply appreciated.

Leave a comment

Share Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack