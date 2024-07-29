I took out after Trump and Vance and folks in the comments said, “Well, yeah, but what about Biden and Harris?” This, I believe, pretty much says it all, and nails it on the head.

Globalist sock puppets of the UNIPARTY flavor are bad for us (but great for stand up comics and political cartoonists, it must be admitted). They are doing the distraction and destruction of the globalist cabal while that cabal moves forward to depopulate, biodigitally converge and enslave us.

OR, we could take the 10 Million Patriot Challenge and get out of the UN Death Machine. Which would you rather do? Right. Me, too. Here’s the link: https://PreventGenocide2030.org

If you do have the balls, either energetic or anatomical or both, do not wait. Take the 6 steps to get us out of the Death Machine. Now would be a good time.