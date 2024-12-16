Pain Relief with Farabloc Naturally - Farabloc Development Corporation

First, a disclaimer: I have no connection of any type with the product I am about to tell you about. I make no money from its sale, have never talked to the owners or manufacturers and make no medical claims of any kind whatsoever here. (Given how badly beaten up by the FDA we have been on that one, the last claim is for them, not for my dear readers.) What I am about to share with you is my personal experience and is not intended to treat, cure, mitigate, diagnose or prevent anything.

My neck has been so stiff of late that moving it in any direction has become so painful I did not want to do it. My back, especially the ridge out from my neck on both sides was a misery. Given that I am ordinarily totally free from aches, pains, soreness and stiffness, it was a shock to experience this.

Ordinarily, if I did have anything like that, I would immediately take a single Arnica Montana Homeopathic pellet, use some Arnica cream or apply either the Freedom or the Liberty Super Patch (to which I do have a connection), and you can find out more about this remarkable drug-free technology at DrRima.Superpatch.com here:

But some part of my awareness said, “Why don’t you use the Farabloc?” and so I did.

Farabloc has a feel like linen: substantial, but fluid. I folded the 20”x20” square of Farabloc that I have into a triangle and laid it over the sore area. I then went about my business for the next several hours and, to be honest, totally forgot about it.



Hours later, I removed it and ALL of the stiffness and discomfort were gone.

“OH!”, I said to myself! “Look at that! The discomfort I was having appears to have been caused by, triggered by or potentiate by, or maintained by, the electromagnetic frequency energy which it, as a fabric woven with stainless steel threads, blocks.

So, in essence, I put a little flexible Faraday cage around my neck and shoulders and the results were that I was no longer in pain in that area. And the effect seems to have lasted (at least for several days now).

According to Farabloc’s website, Farabloc is:

“Flexible, fast acting and reusable

Farabloc looks and feels like linen, is washable and may be used repeatedly without losing its unique properties

Farabloc should be hung to dry or machine dried. Do not wring the material.

Farabloc can be cut, sewn and ironed like any other fabric.

Farabloc can be applied repeatedly without losing its effect.

Farabloc aids muscle relaxation and relieves lower back pain.

Farabloc may create a warming effect.

To sustain pain relief, it is important that you keep Farabloc on for some time.

According to clinical studies, a double layer of Farabloc increases its effectiveness.”

Again, according to their website, Farabloc is best used when you:



“Cover or wrap the painful area with a single or double layer of the Farabloc fabric. For the greatest pain relief, a double layer is recommended. To increase your comfort without affecting the efficacy of Farabloc you can place a thin layer of cotton or linen fabric between your skin and Farabloc. Satisfied users find that Farabloc creates a warming effect. To sustain pain relief, it is important that you keep Farabloc on for some time.”

It has been studied for its use in amputees, in whom it lessons phantom limb pain, chronic pain sufferers (including people with fibromyalgia and for sports-related discomfort.

Farabloc comes in several product lines and has a 30 day return policy:

And Farabloc is not outrageously priced. In Canadian dollars, the prices for their blankets and wraps are

Lesson learned for me: my neck and shoulder pain was EMF related. That literally never occurred to me!

This suggests that I am, after all, despite all the evidence I have accumulated to the contrary, actually human and, like the rest of humanity, I am prey to the same toxic effects of EMF as everyone else. Sometimes those effects sneak up on one, and, this time, using the Farabloc restored a level of electromagnetic homeostasis which resulted in, or was associated temporally with, or was coincident with, the disappearance of the discomfort.

Now, 3 days later, the effect remains: no stiffness, no discomfort.

I am going to purchase a Size E product, No. 125, and sleep under it.

You’re Welcome!

