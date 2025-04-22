Fewer Than Half of "COVID Deaths" Were Due to COVID. The Rest Were Murder.
Let's face it: we've been screwed, blued and tattooed. There was no pandemic, but there sure as Hell is a genocide going on. How about we stop it, here, now?
There never was a COVID pandemic. Modern societies do not have pandemics. It was not a "scamdemic", although it was a scam. It was not a "plandemic" although it was planned. It was not a "case demic" although the "cases" were fraudulent. It was, first and foremost, exactly like Monkeypox, a PROPAGANDEMIC. Let's call it by its real name: the whole damn shooting match was courtesy of the UN, to destroy us and our institutions, lock, stock and barrel.
No paywall. Not now, not ever. Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack is a reader-supported publication. Support my work and your health by buying your supplements at discount from https://us.fullscript.com/welcome/rlaibow
Like the next one, if we let them do it to us again. Fool me once...
Time to blow the whistle, stop the "Pandemic Preparedness and Response" gravy train cum death machine. And that means getting out of the UN Death System. NOW. Go to PreventGenocide2030.org and take the action there, then share to mobilize everyone you can reach.
You MUST read this critically important article:
How much more do we need before we say “NO!”, and enforce:
NO mRNA “vaccines” ever again (I would vote for banning all vaccines, as well)
NO “Pandemic Preparedness and Response” anything ever again
NO globally driven and directed “public health” decisions ever again
NO late-treatment-only protocols ever again
NO mandated “health” measures ever again
NO health decisions of any kind made by those who stand to profit from their decisions ever again
NO UN programs, agencies or participation in anything at the international, state/provincial or local levels in any area ever again
NO membership in any organization with the potential to become a world government ever again
NO regulatory agency or regulator with direct or indirect ties to the industry that it regulates ever again
NO restriction on health choices ever again
NO limitations or constraints on Informed Choice every again
NO carbon capture/carbon tax every again
NO tolerance for illegal immigration ever again
NO tolerance for decriminalization of crimes against children ever again
NO tolerance for destruction of agriculture ever again
NO toleration for genetically modified crops, animals or other life forms ever again
NO toleration for gain of function research ever again
NO pardons for Crimes Against Humanity
NO social credit scores ever
NO surveillance state ever again
NO censorship or other abridgement of the US Constitution every again
NO land grabs
And central to making all of that a living, breathing reality is getting out the UN, which means urging President Trump to withdraw the US entirely from that deadly organization.
There is no way to make the changes we need to sustain healthy, free life on this planet without getting rid of the forces carefully and brilliantly arrayed to destroy our institutions, our freedoms and, finally, us. Those forces use the tool called "the United Nations” for that purpose.
Perhaps it’s time to save humanity from their tender, murderous mercy. You can help do that by flooding Congress with your support for the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 here: PreventGenocide2030.org.
Or you can let the monsters destroy us. Your choice.
Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A very close loved one in our family died of old age at almost 95 ... No signs of C😈V💉D but tested "positive" and death certificate says "died of C😈ViD
Figures do lie when they want to pad to intent
WOAH/WHO/WEF/UN - ALL MUST BE CULLED!
OH HELL NO TO THE INSANITY OF 'ONE HEALTH'! As if every unique being were interchangeable parts of a soulless AI machine of total slavery!
If only every country exited the WHO!
KEEP UP THE STRUGGLE! BE VIGILANT! NO RESTING ON LAURELS!
MERS! MONEYPOX! All those WHO/WEF/UN control freaks, BUGGER OFF AND LEAVE US ALONE!
NO TO YOUR CORRUPT MONEY-MAKING RACKETS!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
SERIOUSLY FOLKS! KEEP FIGHTING! Can't say this often enough! The WHO/UN/WEF are totally criminal entities that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed. Nothing THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION does has any legitimacy.
EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos. The word EQUITY makes my blood boil whenever I hear it now that I understand its true meaning.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the UN/WHO's nefarious schemes.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
The terrible senators, horrifying Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.