There never was a COVID pandemic. Modern societies do not have pandemics. It was not a "scamdemic", although it was a scam. It was not a "plandemic" although it was planned. It was not a "case demic" although the "cases" were fraudulent. It was, first and foremost, exactly like Monkeypox, a PROPAGANDEMIC. Let's call it by its real name: the whole damn shooting match was courtesy of the UN, to destroy us and our institutions, lock, stock and barrel.

Like the next one, if we let them do it to us again. Fool me once...

Time to blow the whistle, stop the "Pandemic Preparedness and Response" gravy train cum death machine. And that means getting out of the UN Death System. NOW. Go to PreventGenocide2030.org and take the action there, then share to mobilize everyone you can reach.

How much more do we need before we say “NO!”, and enforce:

NO mRNA “vaccines” ever again (I would vote for banning all vaccines, as well)

NO “Pandemic Preparedness and Response” anything ever again

NO globally driven and directed “public health” decisions ever again

NO late-treatment-only protocols ever again

NO mandated “health” measures ever again

NO health decisions of any kind made by those who stand to profit from their decisions ever again

NO UN programs, agencies or participation in anything at the international, state/provincial or local levels in any area ever again

NO membership in any organization with the potential to become a world government ever again

NO regulatory agency or regulator with direct or indirect ties to the industry that it regulates ever again

NO restriction on health choices ever again

NO limitations or constraints on Informed Choice every again

NO carbon capture/carbon tax every again

NO tolerance for illegal immigration ever again

NO tolerance for decriminalization of crimes against children ever again

NO tolerance for destruction of agriculture ever again

NO toleration for genetically modified crops, animals or other life forms ever again

NO toleration for gain of function research ever again

NO pardons for Crimes Against Humanity

NO social credit scores ever

NO surveillance state ever again

NO censorship or other abridgement of the US Constitution every again

NO land grabs

And central to making all of that a living, breathing reality is getting out the UN, which means urging President Trump to withdraw the US entirely from that deadly organization.

There is no way to make the changes we need to sustain healthy, free life on this planet without getting rid of the forces carefully and brilliantly arrayed to destroy our institutions, our freedoms and, finally, us. Those forces use the tool called "the United Nations” for that purpose.

Perhaps it’s time to save humanity from their tender, murderous mercy. You can help do that by flooding Congress with your support for the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 here: PreventGenocide2030.org.

Or you can let the monsters destroy us. Your choice.





