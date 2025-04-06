For Anyone Interested in Dr Rima's MD Discussion Group, I Just Posted 4 Updates on X (Rima E. Laibow, @MarnensMom)
I created a Macular Degeneration Discussion Group at the above X address. Please join me there.
I apologize for not being able to set up the Telegram group that I initially said we would be using for Dr Rima’s Macular Degeneration Discussion Group. My bad.
But we can use my “Dr Rima Laibow @MarnensMom” for that purpose and, in fact, I have just posted 4 updates at that site about my own personal experience this past week. Some of you may find it interesting. I invite you to share that discussion space with anyone you know who might find it interesting as well.
You know, if we are talking about Making America Healthy Again, we should, perhaps, be addressing not only preventable chronic diseases and conditions like autism (an environmental disorder caused by overwhelming the immune system’s capacity to protect the nervous system and its related organs like the gut from destructive toxicity and resultant inflammation), cancer (an environmental disorder caused by toxic inputs coupled with immunological dysregulation damaging immune surveillance and cancer protective repair and restoration strategies, auto immune disorders
emotional, cognitive and mood disorders (closely related to inflammation, nutrition, environmental and pharmacologic toxicity), and more, so very much more, tied to the toxification of our food, our bodies, our very way of being in the world.
Macular Degeneration is, fundamentally, a disorder of nutrition, detoxication, environmental degradation and failed immunologic and other repair mechanisms. It is also the leading cause of blindness in the developed world.
Here is the truth about MD, as I understand it: when drusen accumulates in the macula of the retina and is not properly disposed of, damage results. If the damage progresses, the function of the macula is compromised. Since the function of the macula is intimately connected with vision, that compromise results in loss of vision.
The more advanced the compromise, the more severe the loss of vision. Well, duh. That’s a no brainer.
But the official line is that Macular Degeneration is irreversible and the best you can do is perhaps slow down the progression (hoping that you are lucky enough to die before you lose more vision than you can bear to, perhaps?)
But my entire medical practice has been devoted to making that official line of “incurable”, inoperable”, intractable”, ‘hopeless”, “inevitable”, etc., meaningless.
I have had personal experience of using nutrition, detoxification, frequency and other “off label” methods to make those words wrong. And while it is [still] illegal in the US to use the words “treat[ment]”, “cure”, “mitigate”, “diagnose”, “therapy”, for any named medical diagnosis in relationship to any natural product, nutrient or “unapproved” anything, I will tell you that while I am not doing or advocating any of those things, I will be addressing my own MD diagnosis, offered by a specialist MD, to reverse that state and restore my macular function to its pristine and uncompromised state.
And I will be sharing my thoughts on doing so with others who are interested @MarnensMom on X/Twitter. Join me there if you like. Remember, the point of the group is a discussion, not a medical consult. We’ll be sharing information and experiences. And, please, no commercial posts. There are lots of other places for that.
Dr. Rima, you are not only a God - send but a national treasure as well!
At my extreme age, I don't have a FB or an X/Twitter account and when I was willing to sign up to X to follow you about real world "cures" for things like macular degeneration, the moronic designers of the sign up page always and in this case as well defaulted to to very idiotic pop up calendar that won't just let you enter ones birthday for verification but you have to scroll for nearly half hour to get to the correct calendar page.
Grrr! Idiotic, moronic web page designers!
Any chance to start same group on Substack?
God bless you and your family lovely lady!
~ Geo
Dr Rima! You are going to constantly strike out (and be rendered almost totally ineffective) if you keep trying to create a product on Social Media. With utmost respect, you need a collaborative platform, NOT social media! Groups.IO is probably your best solution. By far.
Likewise, it is way too late in the Game to be so focused on getting out of the UN. We have another bioweapon campaign that has already been launched against humanity, and we need ALL of your time, attention, and expertise to survive this event. It is THE event long described by the Deagel Site, the one where 70-88% of the population is removed from the planet - In 2025!
This version of the Synbio weapon/attack is NOT a Vax. It is Nano Tech activated by an EMF Trigger (Starlink), and is expected to come online in as little as 2-3 months. Nobody has developed an antidote, and the vast majority of medical doctors are oblivious to what was set in motion, and now is just waiting to be activated.
It's like Sept-Oct 2019 all over again, where the Cabal broadcast their Agenda just before it was set in motion (Event 201). Now they are triggering their Grand Finale, while everyone is distracted with foolish diversions, such as Tariffs, Kinetic Wars, DOGE Findings, Epstein & Diddy Lists (forever suppressed), UN/WEF Agendas, Stock Market volatility, canceling Federal Government Agencies, and so on. There is only one event underway NOW that is going to destroy as many people as all other wars & events combined. In Prophecy it is called "The Pale Horse." (Death)
Please turn your attention to the latest generation of Nano Tech, and join the other MDs, PhDs, Scientists, and Practitioners that are urgently seeking a solution to detect and deactivate this bioweapon in our blood. LBA shows it is in the blood of 100% of the population, both vaxxed and un-vaxxed. Look at Dr Ana (MD/PhD), the Darkfield Microscope researchers, Whistleblowers and Insider Leaks, and the Esoteric (RV) teams (etc) that are publishing and collaborating on Substack and other Web Sites.
What's missing is YOU, and the depth of experience you bring into the conversation, plus the esoteric hints from Gen Bert. 2-3 months before the carnage begins is an optimistic forecast!