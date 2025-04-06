I apologize for not being able to set up the Telegram group that I initially said we would be using for Dr Rima’s Macular Degeneration Discussion Group. My bad.

But we can use my “Dr Rima Laibow @MarnensMom” for that purpose and, in fact, I have just posted 4 updates at that site about my own personal experience this past week. Some of you may find it interesting. I invite you to share that discussion space with anyone you know who might find it interesting as well.

You know, if we are talking about Making America Healthy Again, we should, perhaps, be addressing not only preventable chronic diseases and conditions like autism (an environmental disorder caused by overwhelming the immune system’s capacity to protect the nervous system and its related organs like the gut from destructive toxicity and resultant inflammation), cancer (an environmental disorder caused by toxic inputs coupled with immunological dysregulation damaging immune surveillance and cancer protective repair and restoration strategies, auto immune disorders

emotional, cognitive and mood disorders (closely related to inflammation, nutrition, environmental and pharmacologic toxicity), and more, so very much more, tied to the toxification of our food, our bodies, our very way of being in the world.

Macular Degeneration is, fundamentally, a disorder of nutrition, detoxication, environmental degradation and failed immunologic and other repair mechanisms. It is also the leading cause of blindness in the developed world.

Here is the truth about MD, as I understand it: when drusen accumulates in the macula of the retina and is not properly disposed of, damage results. If the damage progresses, the function of the macula is compromised. Since the function of the macula is intimately connected with vision, that compromise results in loss of vision.

The more advanced the compromise, the more severe the loss of vision. Well, duh. That’s a no brainer.

But the official line is that Macular Degeneration is irreversible and the best you can do is perhaps slow down the progression (hoping that you are lucky enough to die before you lose more vision than you can bear to, perhaps?)

But my entire medical practice has been devoted to making that official line of “incurable”, inoperable”, intractable”, ‘hopeless”, “inevitable”, etc., meaningless.

I have had personal experience of using nutrition, detoxification, frequency and other “off label” methods to make those words wrong. And while it is [still] illegal in the US to use the words “treat[ment]”, “cure”, “mitigate”, “diagnose”, “therapy”, for any named medical diagnosis in relationship to any natural product, nutrient or “unapproved” anything, I will tell you that while I am not doing or advocating any of those things, I will be addressing my own MD diagnosis, offered by a specialist MD, to reverse that state and restore my macular function to its pristine and uncompromised state.

And I will be sharing my thoughts on doing so with others who are interested @MarnensMom on X/Twitter. Join me there if you like. Remember, the point of the group is a discussion, not a medical consult. We’ll be sharing information and experiences. And, please, no commercial posts. There are lots of other places for that.