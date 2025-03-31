For Those of You Trying to Join the "Dr Rima's MD Discussion Group" on Telegram, Here is Some Information.
I am not sure what the problem is so if someone can help me sort it out, that would be great.
This is a picture of my screen when I open up the “Dr Rima’s MD Discussion Group” on Telegram. Yet people are writing to tell me that they cannot find it. Is it a channel instead of a group? Is there some secret to making a group available to the world that I do not know?
When I set it up, apparently, I made it private inadvertently. I changed that setting, thinking that I had solved the problem, but the emails are coming in telling me that I have not.
HELP! I have never set up a Telegram group before and clearly I have done something wrong. If you know how to help me, please reach out to me at releyes3@gmail.com and I will be forever grateful!
Many thanks in advance.
Dr Rima,
I sent you a "CONSULT" e-mail, as I wish to accept both of your invitations. I mentioned in there that it would be a significant advantage to use the Groups.IO platform to Collaborate, and perhaps occasionally use Zoom for a periodic live discussion. There are many of us that have outgrown or been deplatformed from Telegram, plus there are other considerations (privacy, security, etc) as well. There are Collaboration platforms like Substack and Groups.IO, and there are Social Media type platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Telegram. From observing the history of your work going back to the Jesse Ventura Interview, and the opportunities & information from General Bert, I strongly recommend Groups.IO over a Telegram channel. LoL, and with all the trouble you are having, I think the Universe agrees!
If on desktop, try going to "settings" (click the hamburger at top left:. In settings go to "privacy and security". In the list find "Groups and Channels", click and make certain it is set for "Everyone". Settings -Privacy and Security- Groups and Channels.