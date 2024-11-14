Thanks to Sasha Latypova (@SashaLatypova) for providing this vitally important information.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is Germany’s CDC (obedient to the World “Health” Organization in direct and formalized ways) and its statements and decisions are taken by German courts as authoritative. It, like the CDC, previously ha enjoyed the reputation of an impartial, science-driven and science-directed, incorruptible Public Health organization of the highest scientific and ethical standards to which the entire world could look.

Turns out, not so much (probably never, but that’s another discussion). It, like the CDC, guided the “response” to the “pandemic” and “approved” “health” measures like “vaccines”, masking, school and work closures, “social distancing”, the active exclusion of the un“vaccinated” from social and economic life, “vaccine” and the rest of the coordinated destruction known as “Public Health” in time of propagandemic.

The RKI’s “response”, which was identical to the CDC’s “response”, was orchestrated by external forces following the UN/WEF/WHO script EXPLICITLY. That’s what the 10+ gigabytes (2056 pages in the English Translation) of whistleblower data documents. There was no pandemic. There was no transmission. There was no protection from vaccination. There was grave danger from vaccination. There was no need for school or other closure. There was ONLY political directive, and a complete absence of valid or meaningful scientific data driving each and every one of the components of the actively genocidal “pandemic” “response”.

And it was all coordinated from outside Germany, outside the RKI, outside the domain of science. It was, as Klaus Schwab so accurately labeled it, as great opportunity to seize control of the entire world. And, by God, the world was nearly seized.

Of course, along the way, a LOT of people were dispatched with. As intended. Through the jabs, through hospital protocols intended to kill them, through economic destruction, through mishandled and preventable disease and its “treatment” (including disease induction, neglect and mistreatment), through reproductive destruction and all the rest of the enthusiastic work of the Destructocrats.

But something else happened, as well. According to what we learn in the presentation above, the information was unlocked on the internet at 4 AM, then a Press Conference was announced at 6 AM, which was held at 10 AM. It was attended by about 30 journalists. By the time the Press Conference had concluded, thousands of people had ridden their Freedom Mice and downloaded the whistleblower’s data dump.

The cat was well and truly out of the bag. We, the People, used our tools and our numbers and prevented the control system from hiding the facts or punishing those who were in possession of the facts. There was no longer any way that the physical police (or the thought police) could control the narrative.

The people acted in concert and the State was unable to stop what they had done.

and go to PreventGenocide2030.org. Take the Actions there to #ExitTheUN. All of this destruction, pseudoscience, mayhem, murder, (yes, murder), all of these vast crimes against us are the fruits of the control plan of the Death Machine known as the “United Nations”. Tell the Members of the 118th Congress that you want them to act to end the destruction and get us out of the United Nations by passing the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Act (HR: 6645/S: 3428) now before the Congress. You can do that here: PreventGenocide2030.org. Then you can mobilize your Circle of Influence to do the same. Unless, of course, you like being lied to, depopulated and, should you be allowed to survive, enslaved bio-digitally as well as physically.

And, bonus, Senator Mike Lee (R, UT) and Representatives Chip Roy (R, TX) and Mike Rogers (R, AL) will remain in Congress and will be inaugurated as Members of the 119th Senate on January 3, 2025. Both the House and the Senate have Republican Majorities so compelling them to do the will of the People to #ExitTheUN is a very real option for us. That is why it is important to grab the attention of the sitting Congress now with these actions in preparation for either passing the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act now and sustaining the Oval Office Sock Puppet in Charge veto or getting an identical bill passed in the upcoming Congress.

One thing is for sure: our exit from the kill box will happen ONLY because we, in our millions, rise up and demand it. But the rising MUST be peaceful as well as effective. A violent uprising will see all of us rapidly destroyed, giving the ultimate victory to the death mongers through our own initiation.

We are most certainly at war with our own would-be overlords. We have no choice but to win and we have no choice but to win through peace. Sun Tzu said “he supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” He is right, as usual.