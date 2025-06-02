Note the clutch of ostrich chicks in the image above. They might be the death knell to the entire vaccine narrative. That’s why the globalist institutions like WHO, using their national lacky institutions like the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) want them dead, buried somewhere in a landfill and forgotten. Most especially, they want their antibody capacity forgotten.

The chicks you see above hatched from eggs that the laying hen inserted naturally derived antibodies into, conferring immunity to the following generations. All it takes is for the hen to be exposed and survive the infection. She may or may not develop any symptoms (that is, get sick), but since everything, including ostriches, is constantly being exposed to bacteria and viruses which evoke antibody responses (those stimuli are collectively called “pathogens” and the thing that actually stimulates the antibody response is called an “antigen”), antibodies are being made continually.

Share

Bumblebees (like many other insects) and some plants transfer long-lasting, trans-generational immunity down their surviving lineages. This immunity, of course, helps them BECOME surviving lineages. Humans do the same thing with antibodies in breast milk, conferring transferred immunity to their breastfed babies, but that immunity is temporary as the baby that survives is the baby whose immune system begins to make its own antibodies. It appears, on a side note, that mothers who received mRNA jabs during their pregnancies, IF their pregnancy survives that assault, have suppressed natural immunity to transfer to their babies, a serious problem, but one for another discussion.)

Leave a comment

Most vertebrates, whether they are mammals like us or not (ostriches, for example), transfer temporary immunity to their young. And antibodies are generally finicky things: they do not transfer well from species to species and are not generally particularly chemically robust.

Ostrich antibodies, it would seems, are different. Not only are they very abundant in very big eggs

(the big one is the ostrich egg), but the antibodies themselves can be given to another species, like humans, for example, as an oral supplement, in a transdermal cream or in a nasal mist. Used in any of those ways, they confer their lasting immunity to you and to me, just as they do to the ostrich chicks.

OOPS! Very, very bad for the vaccine narrative and chronic disease industry.

No aluminum. No lipid nano particles. No DNA plasmids. No thimerosal, no snake venom, no graphene oxide, polyethylene glycol, no self-assembling nano technology, no reproductive destruction, no myocarditis, no dementia, no autoimmune destruction. What’s a poor genocidalist, or even a simple genocidalist’s tool, to do? The entire “You MUST have a vaccine, or you will DIE from the newest novel plague which is rushing upon us at warp speed!” bioweapon-pushing narrative just got a preventive medicine death jab from the marvelous immune system of a flightless prehistoric bird which has survived so many biological permutations that its immune system got the memo geological ages ago and figured out how to survive the immune warfare that is life.

Until us.

Our goons and would-be masters and plague-fire-and-brimstone faux “scientists” and “spokespersons” and “public health [sic] experts [sic]”, our globalist lackies in organizations like CFIA, WHO, CDC, FDA, and our Departments of Agriculture and Environment serve neither health nor science, but globalist policies designed to depopulate and enslave the few humans who remain. (I include CDC and FDA along with HHS because the replicon variety of mRNA jabs are being added to the available vaccine lists, new mRNA “boosters” are being approved and mRNA jabs are still on the market. Until they are totally removed, we have clear genocidal complicity going on.)

These globalist goons and tools are determined, like the very scary Casey Means, now the nominee for Surgeon General of the United States (oppose that here, by the way, Home - CURRENT - Prevent Genocide 2030 - and while you are there, take the other actions to protect health and rights from the globalists) to fuse our minds, bodies, brains, thoughts, behaviors and biologies with the Internet and trans-humanize us right out of being human - and what could, when you think about it, possibly go wrong?

Remember “You are what you eat”? What if what you eat is intentionally designed not to make you healthy, but to make you both infertile and subhuman? Part of that globalist-planned and local authority implemented alteration of what we are is the alteration of what we can become based on what we eat, which explains the intentional destruction of agriculture worldwide along with the intended world wide famine): a major part of that alteration is what our immune systems are, and can do, for, and against us.

That means more and more and more and more jabs to destroy our immune competence. And less and less wholesome food to support its function.

Here is the WHO’s own chart showing the vaccines that will be mandated for every man, woman and child on the planet, come 2030

This horrifying roadmap of destruction comes from this glossy and very professionally produced document

This document helpfully points out that vaccination is central to most of the UN’s wildly destructive Sustainable [sic] Development [sic] Goals

Informed Consent?

Who knows what is in that jab? You certainly do not. Your doctor certainly does not. In fact, when the J&J COVID jab was being actively used by doctors (before being “paused” by HHS because of its horrendous cardiovascular damage record) the package insert was “intentionally left blank”. I do not know of a single instance of a doctor saying that s/he could/would not inject the patient with something that even minimal informed consent could not be obtained for because there was nothing to inform with. If you do, please let me know in the comment section.

But the bioweapon jabs were circulated, touted, used and praised despite increasing service of a reality omelet composed of death, disease, infertility, and medical mayhem.

Part of that reality omelet that the destructocrats never wanted you to have access to is that ostrich antibodies are, in fact, both safe and effective from one species to another as a supplement, as a topical cream or as a nasal mist. No vaccines need apply.

These powerful, safe and robust antibodies undermine the entire “vaccines are imperative to prevent communicable diseases” narrative. Given that the COVID-19 bioweapons were disguised as vaccines and given that most people have been propagandized to accept and even welcome vaccines in general, anything that undermines that narrative, that profitable and dangerous narrative, is a threat to the contrologarch’s global hegemony that must be expunged.

And that is precisely what the Canadian government, though its Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), wants to do by exterminating approximately 400 completely healthy research ostriches in the quiet backwater of Edgewood, British Columbia. They matter to the family that raised them, they matter to your health, and they matter to your rights of property, free speech and informed consent.

CFIA has stated in writing that they have no interest in whether the birds are healthy or sick (they are healthy), whether they are part of the food, egg and livestock trade (they are not), whether the research into their antibodies provides the livelihood for a family farm (it does) or any other condition or consideration. The government of Canada wants to destroy to private property and the scientific knowledge of the owners of Universal Ostrich Farm and their scientist colleagues.

Why else does this matter to you? Because the United Nations, which serves as the Death Machine for the globalist plan to take over the world, destroying every human institution in its takeover path, has ramped up its battle for dominance and destruction to new heights. The battle to destroy the Universal Ostrich Farm and its animals is a North American salvo on the war on your freedoms and your food (even though the birds are not part of the food supply) through explicit actions to exterminate all food animals from our food supply, replacing them with “alternative proteins”: bugs, plant sludge and lab goo.

To the virus/no virus voices, the issue here is NOT whether there are viruses or not. Some of you have attacked the farm and farmers because they want to keep the animals alive as if the issue is the scientific veracity of the viruses cause diseases model of contagion. That has nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with whether the globalists can stamp out the birds and their science. The issue is rights/no rights. The birds, and you, make antibodies to something and those antibodies help to keep you alive. Could we focus on the devastating program to kill us all and worry about the scientific debate later, please? Thank you.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Jay Battacharya, Director of NIH, and Martin Markay, FDA Commissioner, co-authored a letter, which you can read here, PreventGenocide203-.ort/save-our-ostriches, saying that birds should be studied, not slaughtered. And I thank them for that.

CFIA replied, “No, not so much. We do not care what you say. We are going to kill the birds anyway”.

The kill order, which was issued 41 minutes after a “positive” PCR test [sic] result came back, could be carried out literally at any moment. There is a court appeal seeking an immediate injunction before the birds are killed.

While you are looking at the letters from RFK, Jr and his staff and CFIA, please take a moment to take the important actions at https://preventgenocide203-.ort/save-our-ostriches to show CFIA that the world is watching closely. Globalists hate negative publicity, especially when it comes from naked, raw truth. They really, really dislike international opposition to their actions. How about we serve us massive helpings of both to them?

Details and particulars? Coming right up!

There is no one who knows this case better than Connie Shields of Unlock Alberta. She has been diligently researching this matter and providing in-depth analysis and documentation to the Universal Ostrich Farm and its legal team for nearly 6 months.

I am publishing below the latest articles she has written about the particulars of the case, but bear in mind that this same destructive onslaught is coming soon to a property and personal right near you.

Please read Connie’s articles below: her information is accurate and well-grounded, unlike a lot of what you will hear.

We have to exit the globalist death machine called the United Nations and we have to shine the light of public disgust and repudiation on their wanton destruction of what is ours and what we are. That’s why PreventGenocide2030.org exists.

And then, when you have finished, do three things: