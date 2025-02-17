Heeeeer's Connie, Telling it Like It Is for Canada and Every Other Country That Doesn't Get Entirely Out of the UN!
Given that the tyrannical control is literally global, the fact that Canada is hell bent on killing 400 healthy birds doesn't mean it isn't your problem, unless you get out of the UN.
Maestro, please play Connie Shield’s latest masterpiece, Exit the UN Now! to set the mood for our readers dive into her substack:
Once you’ve done that, you have more good reasons to tell President Trump to get the US out of the UN and the UN out of the US right here: US reviews relationship with UN - Prevent Genocide 2030
AND tell the Canadian government to leave the damn healthy research ostriches alone, for God’s sake!
Let me remind you that we are literally in a battle for our lives and our rights at every level. In fact, it is impossible to overstate the destruction woven into what are so crassly mislabeled as “sustainability” “goals” when they are “destruction imperatives” conjured up from the deepest hells of the madness of those who believe they are the new and justly anointed gods of money, power, and fate.
Only if we let it happen.
Spread the word to everyone you can reach. Help them find their voice in the fight to keep the destructocrats from tearing down our society and ending our future as a species.
BEWARE OF REPLACING ONE EVIL WITH SOMETHING WORSE! AI TECHNOCRACY! technocracy.news
USAID is one thing, there are whole nother things just as insidious if not even worse!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
The terrible senators, horrifying Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
To seriously address health, CONFRONT THE JABS AND THE CONTAGION MYTH!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
If only every country exited the WHO/UN/WEF!
KEEP UP THE STRUGGLE! BE VIGILANT! NO RESTING ON LAURELS!
MERS! MONEYPOX! All those WHO/WEF/UN control freaks, BUGGER OFF AND LEAVE US ALONE!
NO TO YOUR CORRUPT MONEY-MAKING RACKETS!
Hell with the hypochondria germaphobia fear hysteria monkeyshines driving us all ape! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT BEFORE WE ALL GO BANANAS!
SERIOUSLY FOLKS! KEEP FIGHTING! Can't say this often enough! The WHO/UN/WEF are totally criminal entities that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed. Nothing THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION does has any legitimacy.
EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos. The word EQUITY makes my blood boil whenever I hear it now that I understand its true meaning.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the UN/WHO's nefarious schemes.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
Let this ostrich situation be the litmus test. If either side let this happen then those men are not fit to run a laundromat let alone a country or the world. Aren't women fed up to the teeth of men running everything? Why are women going along with laws that only men wrote? And bibles. And women are almost totally left out. Some women even defend it by citing the minuscule times women were referred to in the bible. Nothing about the workplace is ordered with women's lives in mind. Men don't have to have babies, or get periods or menopause so nothing in workplace rules gives women any catering for our needs. It's just not even thought of. And women go along. Women bring up the next generations of males - but they have to stop sucking up to this (predatory) man's system and stop giving it strength. Stop getting drivers licenses, stop paying taxes, stop paying interest (at least if not the whole loan amount), stop telling your children men's stories where women have been essentially left out. It's not mankind, it's humankind. And violence is not human nature, it's man's unbridled nature. Why can't women see this? It's as plain as vaccines.