Maestro, please play Connie Shield’s latest masterpiece, Exit the UN Now! to set the mood for our readers dive into her substack:

Once you’ve done that, you have more good reasons to tell President Trump to get the US out of the UN and the UN out of the US right here: US reviews relationship with UN - Prevent Genocide 2030

AND tell the Canadian government to leave the damn healthy research ostriches alone, for God’s sake!

Let me remind you that we are literally in a battle for our lives and our rights at every level. In fact, it is impossible to overstate the destruction woven into what are so crassly mislabeled as “sustainability” “goals” when they are “destruction imperatives” conjured up from the deepest hells of the madness of those who believe they are the new and justly anointed gods of money, power, and fate.

Only if we let it happen.

Spread the word to everyone you can reach. Help them find their voice in the fight to keep the destructocrats from tearing down our society and ending our future as a species.