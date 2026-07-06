Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

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Ernie Rockwell's avatar
Ernie Rockwell
Jul 6

Excellent topic for elaboration, and you set the table nicely. I have certainly heard this “the US is a corporation” argument, many times, and even though of course I know what a corporation is, I haven’t gotten a cogent explanation of why the United States is a corporation and not a country.

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
Jul 6

Delaware Incorporation - The state of Delaware is known for one thing: corporations. In fact, over 66% of Fortune 500 companies are formed here (Delaware Department of State). Why? Delaware basically gave birth to the modern corporation. In the early 1900s, Congress (yes, the federal government) decided whether or not a person could own a corporation. Delaware changed all that by utilizing a simple process anyone could follow to incorporate their own business. To this day, Delaware remains the incorporation capital of America and consistently ranks as the best place to incorporate a company. https://www.delawareregisteredagent.com/delaware-corporation?utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=Delaware%20-%20BF&utm_content=Delaware%20-%20BF%20-%20Incorporation&utm_term=delaware%20corporation%20advantages

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