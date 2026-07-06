Help Me Out, Here. What, Exactly, Does This Trope, Sagely Spoken with Much Accompanying Nodding, Actually Mean: "X is Not a Country. It is a Corporation and It is Registered in DC"?
I have been hearing this sagely stated for decades. Some actual, factual clarification would be satisfying, useful and very helpful.
My good ol’ buddy, Sun Tzu, who was a very, very clever dude (clever enough to write a book 3500 years ago that I can read in English today!1) said quite a number of very smart things. One of them pertains to my question above:
The Globalists have been transparently helping us to know them and their intentions very well for many decades now.
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The fact that we have not taken them seriously and have decided that, somehow, they must be only funnin’ around
is our fault, not theirs.
When we look closely at nations, national sovereignty, financial systems, rights and their foundations, threats to them and protections for them, we have to look clearly and without distortion at the imposition of international/globalist controls. We must, therefore, know the enemy, per Sun Tzu very clearly.
To me, that means knowing what is, and what is not, a country, how that reality protects us and how it endangers us, what the relationship of corporations and countries actually is, which entities can enter into binding treaties and which cannot, and so on.
So, I went to Gemini and asked “Various countries are registered in the US as Corporations. What does that signify and what does it not signify?”. Here, in full, is the answer I got:
” When you hear that a foreign country is “registered as a corporation” in the United States, it sounds like a suspicious or hidden truth, but in the legal world, it is a routine administrative requirement for conducting commerce.
Here is a breakdown of what that actually signifies and, perhaps more importantly, what it does not.
What it SIGNIFIES
When a foreign government—or an agency or state-owned enterprise representing that government—registers as a “corporation” in the U.S., it is almost always for one of the following practical, commercial reasons:
Doing Business: If a foreign state wants to own property, open a bank account, lease office space, or run a commercial operation (like a state-owned airline or a tourism office) within a U.S. state, that state’s laws require them to register as a legal entity. This is so the state has a way to tax them, regulate their activities, and serve them with legal papers.
Legal Standing: In the U.S., you generally cannot sue or be sued unless you are a recognized legal entity. By registering, a foreign entity creates a clear “address for service of process,” which allows it to sign contracts and enforce them in court. Without this, the entity would be blocked from the U.S. judicial system under “door-closing” statutes.
The Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA): This U.S. law governs how foreign states can be sued. It distinguishes between a country’s sovereign acts (which are generally immune from lawsuits) and its commercial activities (which are not). When a foreign country engages in commercial activity—like running a business—the FSIA treats that specific activity like a private entity, making it subject to U.S. commercial law.
What it DOES NOT Signify
It is a common misunderstanding to assume that a legal registration is the same thing as the identity of the country itself.
It does not replace sovereignty: Registering a branch of a government ministry as a “foreign corporation” in Delaware or Washington, D.C., does not turn the nation of origin into a company. It merely creates a legal “shell” or office that allows that government to interact with the U.S. economy.
It does not imply ownership: A country being registered as a business entity does not mean it is “owned” by shareholders or controlled by the U.S. government. It is simply a way for a foreign sovereign to comply with local business regulations while operating on U.S. soil.
It is not a secret: These registrations are public records filed with Secretaries of State across the country. They are “hidden in plain sight” because they are standard administrative filings, not grand conspiracies.
A Simple Analogy
Think of a foreign government as a person. That person remains a sovereign individual regardless of where they go. However, if that person wants to open a shop in a new city, they must obtain a business license and follow local ordinances.
The fact that they have a business license (a corporate registration) doesn’t make them a “corporation” rather than a person. It just means they have created a formal way to participate in the local marketplace.
In short: Registration is a tool for commerce, not a definition of national identity. The rhetoric suggesting otherwise relies on a confusion between legal personality (the ability to act as a corporation in court) and national sovereignty (the status of being a country).”2
Now, you and I are both well aware that AI tools are programmed to tell us certain things and not tell us others. And maybe the AI answer I got was incorrect, partial, dishonest or hiding something(s) worth knowing. So, I am inviting people who have a fundamentally different understanding of what countries registering corporations or being corporations (?) actually means to them, to us, to our rights and to our redresses to share it in the comments sections.
Here is what I understand at this point:
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1. If a country maintains its borders, adheres to a system of laws and administrations, collects and disburses money and resources, maintains its defenses or arranges to do so and identifies lawful residents and claimants of its protection, enters into agreements with other similar entities by which it is bound, then you’ve got a country. If it has a corporate status or a king or a High Priest, or a Worker’s Commissariat or whatever, it’s a country in act and fact.
2. If a country does not or will not do those things, it is not a country. It might be a “micro nation”3, an entirely imaginary nation4 or nations whose actual status as a recognized nation is unclear or in dispute.5
Is the United States a country? Is it a corporation? Is it both? Is it bankrupt? Has it been dissolved? Fill in the blank with Canada, Zimbabwe, Belgium, Argentina, Australia, Sweden, etc. Are you a sovereign entity or a living man or woman of the land or are you a corporate asset or a chattel property slave?
I believe the answers to these questions matter a great deal.
I know that other people know far more about these things than I do. Please share your wisdom in the comments section. And please share this email with others who share an inquiring mind about these vital questions and ask them to join the conversation, too.
Currently, I do not see that whether countries are, or are not, corporations (or, perhaps more accurately) hold or do not hold corporate status or registration makes a
rat’s dancing rear end of difference to the impending, deadly and long-planned takeover of our properties and of us.
We need to understand what they are, and what they are not to stop them and protect ourselves so that we never have to deal with them again.
A caveat: I have asked for input on other issues before and have gotten some truly informative and thought provocative responses. Among them have been hate filled irrelevancies. In the past I have requested that their authors remove these vile screeds. No more. I will remove them. Please do not bother posting them.
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That’s a joke, of course. Sun Tzu’s magnificent work, The Art of War, underwent a number of translations into English (first from Japanese, not Chinese): Capt. E.F. Calthrop (Tokyo) completed the first complete English translation from Japanese, not Chinese. in 1905. It was criticized as “excessively bad” and was then followed by his 1908 Revised Calthrop edition.
Lionel Giles of the British Museum then translated it directly from Chinese.
Samuel B. Griffith (USMC Brigadier General) retranslated the work in1963 and revised it in 1972, integrating new scholarship, including the Yinqueshan bamboo slips, discovered in 1972.
Ralph D. Sawyer & Mei‑chün Sawyer published their translation in 1994 containing the Eleven Commentators tradition. This version contains the most extensive annotations and historical examples currently available and is widely commended for balancing academic depth with readability.
Roger T. Ames and Lin Wusun published their version in 1993 using comparative‑philosophical and Chinese scholarly approaches, respectively.
Michael Nylan, a Berkeley sinologist has produced what is widely considered one of the most accurate modern translations.
Micro nations include
- Sealand — A WWII sea fort off the UK coast; claims sovereignty.
- Hutt River Province (Australia) — Declared independence in 1970; dissolved in 2020.
- Molossia (Nevada, USA) — A long‑running micronation with its own “currency.”
- Ladonia (Sweden) — Founded by an artist after a dispute over sculptures.
- Republic of Užupis (Lithuania) — A bohemian district that declared itself independent.
Imaginary nations include:
- Wakanda — Marvel’s hyper‑advanced African nation.
- Genovia — From The Princess Diaries.
- Narnia — C.S. Lewis’s fantasy realm.
- Latveria — Doctor Doom’s country in Marvel comics.
- Panem — The dystopian nation in The Hunger Games
- Ruritania — A classic fictional European kingdom used in adventure novels.
- Zamunda — Eddie Murphy’s fictional African kingdom in Coming to America.
Nations with unclear or disputed status include:
- Somaliland — Functionally independent from Somalia since 1991.
- Transnistria — Breakaway region of Moldova.
- Northern Cyprus — Recognized only by Turkey.
- Abkhazia & South Ossetia — Claimed by Georgia; recognized by a handful of states.
- Nagorno‑Karabakh — Armenian‑populated region claimed by Azerbaijan.
- Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic — Claims Western Sahara; partially recognized.
Excellent topic for elaboration, and you set the table nicely. I have certainly heard this “the US is a corporation” argument, many times, and even though of course I know what a corporation is, I haven’t gotten a cogent explanation of why the United States is a corporation and not a country.
Delaware Incorporation - The state of Delaware is known for one thing: corporations. In fact, over 66% of Fortune 500 companies are formed here (Delaware Department of State). Why? Delaware basically gave birth to the modern corporation. In the early 1900s, Congress (yes, the federal government) decided whether or not a person could own a corporation. Delaware changed all that by utilizing a simple process anyone could follow to incorporate their own business. To this day, Delaware remains the incorporation capital of America and consistently ranks as the best place to incorporate a company. https://www.delawareregisteredagent.com/delaware-corporation?utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=Delaware%20-%20BF&utm_content=Delaware%20-%20BF%20-%20Incorporation&utm_term=delaware%20corporation%20advantages