Discussion about this post

denise ward
Everybody needs to follow their own nose however could you consider that engaging in taking anything down. That requires energy, energy that leaves no space for creating the new. We should instead be talking about the world we want - clean air, water, soil, etc, collecting our own water on site, burying our loved ones on our own property and decentralizing in every way. Freeing ourselves, brainstorming how we can start up local currencies, what we can use them for, working out alternatives for policing in our communities, sharing food produce grown in urban environments, and a whole lot more. When we engage in taking someone down, we actually turn ourselves into monsters like them, thus swelling the ranks of these dark energies. This is very fundamental and something most people who want to see a better world are pretty unaware of. So what it does is continue to grow the same energy of destruction. Creation is the opposite thing to do, we need to create new ways of thinking and living.

