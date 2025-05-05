Recently I called on HHS Secretary Kennedy to implement President Trump’s Day 1 withdrawal of the US from the WHO by removing, cancelling, terminating, defunding and destroying every single vestige of the WHO from the second largest agency in the US, Health and Human Services.

Just what are those programs, policies and protocols?

For example, how much influence did the WHO/UN cabal exert over the decisions of supposedly “independent” advisory Committee on Immunization Practices which decided a few days ago that a child “needs” an astonishing 95 doses of vaccines by age 18? And what was the mechanism employed through which that influence was asserted? How impacted by the WHO’s Immunization Agenda

which mandates that everyone on the planet receive all current vaccines AND 500 novel ones (mRNA, anyone) by 2030

was that committee? What is their consultation process with the WHO immunization policy people? Are there committees, circular letters, international consensus agreements that ACIP is following? Who is on them? Where is the oversight? Who is at the top of the chain of command? Military? Civilian? Domestic? International? Open? Secret? Industry? Where does the budget come from and how much is the budget?

WHO is woven into the very fabric of HHS and if 1. we are truly out of that organization, and 2. Secretary Kennedy is truly committed to Making America Healthy Again, then every root and remnant of that organization’s strangle hold on our health must be excised and expunged.

We, the People, need to know every interface where the organization we have supposedly severed ties with makes our health, public health and policy decisions.

For example, now that we are supposedly no longer members of the WHO, we should no longer be bound by the International Health Regulations and the Pandemic Preparedness and Response is way older than yesterday’s news and way deader than any doornail lying around. Unless it’s not. But we have to make sure that regulatory inertia does not betray us: every aspect of that deadly document must be cancelled from every aspect of our compliance with it. And there are a great many more where that came from!

Take a moment to click on the link in the footnote and see how complexly interwoven HHS and WHO actually are, and you will begin to get a flavor of just how deep this connection goes and just why we need to understand it in depth to make sure it is out of us and we are out of it. Minus the sleight of hand and flimflam.

Actually unwinding WHO from our massive Health Agency is, after all, the consequence of President Trump’s Day 1 WHO Withdrawal Executive Order. Unless it’s not, and it, and Secretary Kennedy’s mission is flimflam.

There is only one way to tell: press for the disentanglement of WHO from our lives, our national and our personal health.

To do that, of course, we have to know what we are looking at. And that’s where the research and the researcher(s) come in. The problem is complex, but solvable.

Help solve it.

If you are a research hound who loves following trails and will follow them no matter where they lead, you are our kind of guy or gal!

Write to me at releyes3@gmail.com with RESEARCH as the subject and share your thoughts with me about what you would like to do, what you do well and how soon you can get started.

This is a huge job, and we need a team.