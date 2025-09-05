There’s a circus in town. The town in Washington, DC, and the arena is HHS. Don’t eat the popcorn. It will kill you.

All freedoms derive from our most basic freedom, Health Freedom.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Surgeon General of Florida reminds us that mandates are a facet of slavery: if someone owns your body, can determine what happens to it and what may, may not, must, must not go into it or happen to it, then you are, in fact, a slave

The full weight and vile nature of the bioweapons used against us and their ancillary weapons, remdesivir, midazolam, ventilators used to kill patients, financial incentives to do so, and to mis-classify their illnesses and deaths, all of that is being hidden and deflected from by the Congressional and administrative circus now being conducted in and around HHS.

Just as there is no possible way for President Trump to NOT know the reality of the bioweapon jabs and the deadliness of Operation Warp Speed and everything associated with it, there is no possible way for Secretary Kennedy to be unaware of the realities John Beaudoin points out so compellingly and so eloquently.

IF Trump and Kennedy were, in fact, ignorant of these realities, they would represent the two most incompetent CEOs in history. Neither is described by that phrase.

We are dealing with deflection, misdirection, corruption and deceit at a level rarely glimpsed by an entire global population - and there is, quite literally, not a single person on the planet untouched - and unharmed - by its magnitude.

That’s what “Global” means.

Its origin? Eugenics, as conceived by the nearly infinitely wealthy 19th Century predatory philanthropists, best exemplified by John D Rockefeller, Sr and Jr, but joined by a tribe of other massively unprincipled social monsters. Gates, Soros, Schwab and their ilk are, sadly, nothing new. They are the scions of madmen and women who have gone before.



Rather than standing on the shoulders of giants, they are mired in the corruption of rotting corpses and would take us down into their stinking pit with them if we allow them to.

Their international operating system is, of course, the UN, in all its beautifully wrapped, totally corrupt hideous “glory”.

And yet, the lofty and long-sought goal of removing the US from this death machine is no longer sufficient to protect us from more, and yet more, of its macabre “help” and “health” and “peace”.

No, the brilliant men and women tasked with our destruction have succeeded inserting, inculcating, injecting and insinuating their mechanisms of control into literally each and every aspect of health, governance, finance, education, transportation, communication and everything else in our lives.

We must encourage the Congress of the United States to pass the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 BUT only after they have added two amendments:

The US can never again join an organization which has the capacity to become a world government and All UN-compliant policies, protocols, practices, principles, programs and partnerships must immediately be examined to determine whether they are consistent with US statutory and Constitutional law and with the best interest of the sovereign United States of America and of We, the People. Where they are found not to meet those standards, they must be removed and replaced with ones that do meet those standards.

HHS, for example, is a perfect example. Although President Trump removed the US from WHO on the first day of his term, unless every UN compliant control mechanism in the HHS system is replaced with non-UN compliant ones, that withdrawal is utterly meaningless. The parasite is now in literally every single cell of the Body Politic and it is in the process of killing the host.

How to tackle this successfully? First, follow John Beaudoin’s advice: don’t look at what they show you. Look at what they want you to ignore. That’s where the important information is (and it’s usually something that we need to stop before it undoes us all).

It is critical to remember that the forces we are contending against are not just a political, economic or social system of reorganization. The globalist cabal literally wants humanity as we know it to be made extinct in favor of a transhumanized underclass available for the exploitation of the neo feudalists, who style themselves the new gods

Invert what they say to find what is actually going on and lean very, very heavily on the Members of Congress to amend the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act to include those two changes and then pass it.

President Trump will sign it (he will, quite literally, have no choice) and instead of a pyrrhic victory we will have a chance to, quite literally, save humanity from its planned extinction by an organization serving a belief that humanity needs to be merged with machines and ruled by self-designated superior beings.

Visit PreventGenocide2030.org and take the actions there.

Then share this information with people whom you can reach. They may not have been awake to this threat last week but might be awakening to it this week. You can help with that dawning awareness if you take the task into your hands and keep sharing.

